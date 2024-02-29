Pokemon GO Charcadet: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Knowing the best moveset for Charcadet in Pokemon GO will help you use this Pocket Monster to its full potential. This creature has a Fire elemental typing and is from the region of Paldea. It's also worth noting that you can enjoy two evolutionary lines depending on how you choose to evolve this monster in GO.

This article will offer a look at the best moveset for Charcadet in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE. It will also mention this monster's strengths and weaknesses, as well as the counters you can use against it.

Best moveset for Charcadet in Pokemon GO

Best moveset for Charcadet for PvE battles in GO

The best moveset for this Pokemon in GO for PvE battles is Ember (Fire-type move) as the Fast move, along with Flamethrower (Fire-type move) and Flame Charge (Fire-type move) as the Charged ones.

Since the Ember, Flamethrower, and Flame Charge match the elemental typings of this monster, you will enjoy the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) with this moveset.

Best moveset for Charcadet for PvP battles in GO

Ember as the Fast move, with Flamethrower and Flame Charge as the Charged ones, is the best moveset for Charcadet for PvP battles in Pokemon GO. These are the same moves you'll use in PvE combat.

Ember paired with Flamethrower has a Damage per second (DPS) stat of 6.56 and a Total Damage Output (TDO) stat of 54.7.

Is Charcadet any good in Pokemon GO?

This Fire-type monster has an attack stat of 92 and a defense stat of 74. The best PvP/PvE moveset for Charcadet allows it to enjoy a maximum damage output of about 55.

From those figures, it is evident that this creature is not the best in the Fire-type category. There are a lot of better alternatives in this title's current meta, with Talonflame and Skeledirge being good examples.

Charcadet’s strengths and weaknesses

As a pure Fire-type beast, this Pokemon is weak to the following elemental typings:

Ground

Rock

Water

This monster is resistant to the following elemental typings:

Bug

Fairy

Fire

Grass

Ice

Steel

All moves that Charcadet can learn in Pokemon GO

Now that you know the best moves for Charcadet, if you want to try out a different moveset, here are all the moves it can learn:

Fast moves

This monster can learn the following Fast moves GO:

Ember

Incinerate

Charged moves

This creature can learn the following Charged moves in GO:

Flamethrower

Heat Wave

Flame Charge

Best counters for Charcadet in Pokemon GO

You can use the following counters to defeat Charcadet if you ever happen to go up against it:

Primal Kyogre

Primal Groudon

Shadow Kyogre

Mega Garchomp

Mega Swampert

Megas Diancie

Shadow Rhyperior

Shadow Rampardos

Mega Tyranitar

Mega Rayquaza

Kyogre

Shadow Swampert

Aside from these, the title has other creatures with similar elemental typings that also perform well against Charcadet.