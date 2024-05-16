10 Unova Pokemon that deserve Mega Evolutions in Pokemon Legends Z-A

With the release of Pokemon Legends Z-A getting closer with each passing day, many players are wondering if any new Mega Evolutions will be coming to the game. During the title’s initial reveal, it was confirmed that the beloved Mega Evolution mechanic would be returning.

Unova is one of the most popular regions in the franchise, and with Pokemon Legends Z-A being revealed at a time where fans thought the Black and White titles would receive remakes, many players are feeling a bit left out. There is still a chance that a few beloved Pocket Monsters from their favorite region will receive some special treatment in the form of a new Mega Evolution.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

10 Unova Pokemon that should get Mega Evolutions in Pokemon Legends Z-A

1) Excadrill

Excadrill would be a great selection for a new Mega Evolution in Pokemon Legends Z-A (Image via Game Freak)

Excadrill, a Steel and Ground-type critter, was one of the strongest Pokemon trainers could add to their team in the original Unova games.

With it recently making a reappearance in the Indigo Disk DLC for Scarlet and Violet, many new players have been introduced to its fearsome power, leaving many wishing for its Mega Evolution in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

2) Gigalith

With trade evolutions becoming much easier to find in the Legends titles, Gigalith could finally see some casual use in Pokemon Legends Z-A (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Gigalith never got a chance to shine in the eyes of the casual playerbase since it is a trade evolution. However, this creature is far from a terrible pick for any trainer's team.

With trade evolutions spawning naturally in the Legends games, Gigalith has the potential to appear more frequently, making for the perfect chance to give it a Mega Evolution.

3) Conkeldurr

Conkeldurr is another trade evolution who would be appreciated to see in Pokemon Legends Z-A (Image via Game Freak)

Similar to Gigalith, Conkeldurr is a trade evolution that fell flat because many players weren't able to use it in their playthrough. However, through its appearance in Pokemon GO, many trainers now know the potential this creature has.

Giving Conkeldurr a Mega Evolution would only increase the new-found hype for this Pocket Monster.

4) Seismitoad

Seismitoad has appeared in the Kalos region before, so it could make a return in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Seismitoad is a creature many Unova fans have memories using on their teams, but its base stat total has never been much to write home about. This has led many players to get rid of it in favor of a more powerful Ground-type option like Excadrill or Krookodile.

A Mega Evolution for Seismitoad would do wonders to fix this issue.

5) Scolipede

Scolipede is one of the strongest Bug-types in the franchise, so giving it a Mega Evolution in Pokemon Legends Z-A would only make it better (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Scolipede is another creature that has appeared in both Unova and Kalos. It is one of the bulkiest Bug-type Pokemon in the franchise.

Granting Scolipede a Mega Evolution could be a great way to introduce a different ability and some better stats to further increase the creature's damage output.

6) Leavanny

Leavanny never received much attention in favor of Scolipede, but a Mega Evolution could make it the quick sweeper it was always destined to be (Image via Game Freak)

Leavanny was an unpopular pick when it comes to early-game Bug-type critters in the Unova region. However, it has a lot of potential to get a Mega Evolution in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

Leavanny's Mega Evolution could be similar to Mega Beedrill, which is incredibly fast and strong but very frail.

7) Krookodile

Mega Krookodile has the potential to be one of the most aggressive snowballers in the competitive scene (Image via Game Freak)

Already one of the most aggressive sweepers with a Choice Scarf, Krookodile could only improve with a Mega Evolution.

Keeping its Moxie ability, Krookodile would only need higher speed to make its playstyle much easier to handle and more potent. Hopefully, its Mega Evolution is considered for Pokemon Legends Z-A.

8) Crustle

Crustle could use a more defensive Mega Evolution if it gets one in Pokemon Legends Z-A (Image via The Pokemon Company)

When it debuted, Crustle was one of the few Pocket Monsters to introduce the playerbase to the beloved Shell Smash status move that has become a staple for many creatures in competitive play.

If Crustle gets a Mega Evolution, it should keep this playstyle, only gaining more defenses and resistances.

9) Klinklang

Klinklang could make for a decent Terrain-setter if it receives a Mega Evolution (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Klinklang was a very interesting creature that never really received a lot of attention, even in its debut generation.

Giving Klinklang the Electric Surge ability and a secondary Electric typing upon Mega Evolving would allow it to provide some much-needed support to its team while also enabling it to make better use of its movepool.

10) Haxorus

Haxorus is one of the most iconic creatures from Unova, leaving many fans requesting its Mega Evolution (Image via Game Freak)

While Hydreigon is the Pseudo-Legendary Pokemon of the Unova region, many players have more memories with Haxorus, thanks to its lower level requirements for evolving.

Haxorus is already a great glass cannon sweeper, so giving it more stats to let it play the role without the need for set-up would be nice to see.