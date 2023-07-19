3 best Singles teams in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet VGC Regulation D

The Regulation D ruleset Pokemon Scarlet and Violet VCG was applied on July 1, 2023. It will remain in play until the end of September and will be followed at the Pokemon World Championships. This format allows new Pocket Monsters transferred from previous generations using Pokemon HOME to be used in Generation IX VGC.

The update has changed how people play in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet VGC. Given that it is still the early days of the format, both new and returning players will be looking for strategies to employ in the new meta.

Listed below are some of the best Singles teams you can use to climb the ranked ladder.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

1) Best offensive Singles team in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet VCG Regulation D

Offensive Singles team (Image via Sportskeeda)

Pokemon Ability Moves Held Item Tera-type Landorus Intimidate Stealth Rock, Fling, Smack Down, Earthquake Light Ball Water Urshifu (Water) Unseen First Swords Dance. Aqua Jet, Close Combat, Surging Strikes Punching Glove Water Meowscarada Protean Trick, U-Turm, Knock Off, Flower Trick Choice Scarf Grass Flutter Mane Protosynthesis Tera Blast, Thunderbolt, Shadow Ball, Moonblast Focus Sash Ground Dondozo Unaware Protect, Yawn, Curse, Liquidation Leftovers Ghost Dragapult Infiltrator Willow-O-Wisp, Draco Meteor, Hydro Pump, Shadow Ball Life Orb Water

This team is based on going absolutely ballistic on your opponent. All the critters in this composition (with the exception of Dondozo) run a hyper-offensive moveset consisting of setup moves and heavy damage dealers.

Even most of the Held Items are designed to boost the amount of damage done. With Ground, Grass, Water, Fighting, Fairy, and Dragon-type attackers on the team, there are very few squads you won't have a suitable counter for.

Urshifu, Meowscarada, Flutter Mane, Landorus, and Dragapult can deal pure damage irrespective of the opponent. An interesting aspect of the Landorus build is Light Ball with Fling, which paralyzes the opponent when hit. This can come in super handy in lieu of traditional methods of Speed control, such as Tailwind or Trick Room.

Dondozo fulfills a slightly more supportive role with Yawn and Curse. It can also deal solid damage with Liquidation. However, its primary purpose is to stick around for as long as possible and cause annoyance in the enemy camp.

2) Best defensive Singles team in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet VCG Regulation D

Defensive Singles team (Image via Sportskeeda)

Pokemon Ability Moves Held Item Tera-type Enamorus (Incarnate) Contrary Superpower, Play Rough, Sleep Talk, Rest Life Orb Fighting Galarian Moltress Berserk Agility, Nasty Plot, Fiery Wrath, Hurricane Situs Berry Steel Sneasler Unburden Close Combat, Dire Claw, Dig, Swords Dance Power Herb Flying Hisuian Goodra Sap Sipper Shelter. Body Press, Acid Spray, Flash Cannon Leftovers Water Hisuian Arcanine Rock Head Flare Blitz, Head Smash, Extreme Speed, Flame Charge Assault Vest Fire Ting-Lu Vessel of Ruin Stealth Rock, Ruination, Earthquake, Whirlwind Covert Cloak Ghost

It is often said that a good defense is the best offense. With Sap Sipper Hisuian Goodra and Ting-Lu on your side, you can expect this composition to outlast many hyper-offensive teams in the current format of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet VGC.

Owing to the typings and abilities across the board, the team also has a lot of immunities. Enamorus is immune to Dragon, Moltress and Ting-Lu to Psychic, Sneasler to Ghost, and Goodra to Grass.

These defensive attributes, combined with some fantastic offensive options, give this team a great chance of winning battles. Sneasler and Arcanine can handle the physical side of things very well, while Moltress and Enamorus are the Special Attackers. Even the bulky defenders, Goodra and Ting-Lu, can exert just enough offensive pressure with Body Press and Ruination.

3) Best balanced team Singles team in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet VCG Regulation D

Balanced team Singles team (Image via Sportskeeda)

Pokemon Ability Moves Held Item Tera-type Hisuian Arcanine Rock Head Extreme Speed, Flare Blitz, Head Smash, Wind Charge Choice Band Normal Corviknight Mirror Armor Iron Defense, Roost, Body Press, Brave Bird Rocky Helmet Fighting Iron Bundle Quark Drive Substitute, Encore, Freeze-Dry, Hydro Pump Booster Energy Ground Enamorus (Therian) Overcoat Calm Mind, Springtide Storm, Mystical Fire, Earth Power Sitrus Berry Steel Clodsire Water Absorb Stealth Rock, Yawn, Toxic, Earthquake Black Sludge Flying Flutter Mane Protosynthesis Moonblast, Shadow Ball, Mystical Fire, Perish Song Focus Sash Fire

This Pokemon Scarlet and Violet VGC Regulation D team gives you the best all-rounded performance in the format. It has defensive tanks, such as Corviknight and Clodsire, combined with offensive cannons like Arcanine, Iron Bundle, and Flutter Mane. Enamorus excels in both offense and defense, having above 100 base stats in all four categories.

The one thing the team lacks is solid speed control. However, that is slightly difficult to achieve in the Singles format, given the nature of moves like Tailwind and Trick Room.

This team can tank attacks and dish them out efficiently. One of the highlights of this team is Iron Bundle. With Encore and Substitute, you can create a lot of problems for your opponent.

