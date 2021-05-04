Hoenn is known for being home to some excellent Flying-type Pokemon, but there are certainly several that won’t do much for any trainer that catches them.

Flying-types are found throughout most of the Hoenn region. Not only are they often seen in the wild, but they are the featured Pokemon of Wynona, the Fortree City Gym Leader.

Many Flying-types can become huge assets to a player's Pokemon team, especially legends like Skarmory and Gyarados. That’s all without mentioning Salamence, one of the best pseudo legendaries in any Pokemon game.

Here are the three most underwhelming Flying-types.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

3 most underwhelming Flying-type Pokemon in Hoenn

#3 - Tropius

Image via The Pokemon Company

Tropius is one of very few Grass and Flying-type Pokemon. The biggest drawback, though, is that it has very poor offensive stats. It is decently bulky with 99 HP, but it also doesn’t learn the best moves. Tropius gets access to Synthesis, but only at level 47.

Grass and Flying also both have many type weaknesses (Poison, Flying, Ice, etc.). Both Vileplume and Breloom serve as better defensive Grass-types. It also doesn’t help that Tropius is found literally right before Wynona, who can destroy Tropius with her own Flying-types.

#2 - Beautifly

Image via The Pokemon Company

Early game Bug-types aren’t known for being powerful, but things are especially unfortunate for Beautifly. This Pokemon has a fairly nice Special Attack stat (base 90), but it barely gets the chance to use it.

It gets access to grass moves like Mega Drain and Giga Drain, the only special attacks it can use. Otherwise, it can learn Gust and Silver Wind for STAB moves, neither of which do much damage. It can paralyze opponents with Stun Spore, but other than that, it really doesn’t have a great movepool.

#1 - Masquerain

Image via The Pokemon Company

Statistically, Masquerain is the embodiment of mediocre. None of its base stats are even higher than 85. Although Masquerain is a Bug and Flying-type, it evolves from Surskit, a Bug and Water-type.

Its most powerful move is Gust until it learns Silver Wind at level 47. It does have a nice ability in Intimidate, but other than that, it doesn’t have any big assets to brag about.