5 best highlights from Pokemon EUIC 2024

Today, the highly-anticipated Pokemon EUIC (Europe International Championships) has come to an end. With the end of this special occasion comes some great plays from the best Pokemon trainers in the world. Fittingly, many fans who missed out on the EUIC livestreams for the event may be wondering if there were any strategies or specific plays that really stuck out.

With so many of these trainers being seen as the best of the best, some hardcore fans may want to know how the pros secure their victories. Thankfully, these archived streams are filled with intense moments and close battles. Here are five notable highlights from the event.

5 best moments from the Pokemon EUIC 2024

1) Tord Reklev's Quick Search Pidgeot

Tord Reklev won after using his Pidgeot's Quick Search ability to find a Rare Candy (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Tord Reklev, the five-time championship winner of the Pokemon TCG brought a Charizard deck to the Masters division grand finals. With this deck, Reklev was able to set up a combo, allowing him to easily get his win-condition card, Charizard ex, on the field.

To do this, he used the ability of his Bibarel on his bench. Its ability allowed Reklev to draw until he had five cards in his hand. One of these cards was his Charizard ex. Afterwards, he used the ability of his active Pidgeot to search for a Rare Candy, allowing him to evolve the Charmander on his bench directly into his Charizard ex.

After doing so, the match was called, and Tord Reklev was crowned the champion of the Pokemon EUIC TCG Masters division yet again.

2) MEweedle's Pokemon GO Finals decimation

MEweedle showed no mercy as he won the Pokemon GO Finals with a perfect score of 3-0 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

When one hears about any tournament's final match, they anticipate a close but exciting game where both players are neck and neck. However, this was not the case for the Pokemon GO finals during the Pokemon EUIC. In this concluding match, MEweedle quickly secured the victory, showing no mercy with a perfect score, winning three matches in a row.

The final battle of the final match was absolutely brutal, with Doonebug97's Gligar and Annihilape down. This left his Lickitung, a Normal-type stamina tank, in against MEweedle's Vigoroth. This would be an even match if not for Vigoroth's access to Counter, a move that is super-effective against Normal-types.

3) Kevin Han's Trick Room sweep

Rather than using the safe metagame staples, Kevin Han instead went for a Trick Room team (Image via The Pokemon Company)

For the finals match of the Pokemon VGC Juniors division of the Pokemon EUIC, Kevin Han stepped away from the standard metagame team of raw damage and terrain control in favor of adopting the tried and true Trick Room strategy. However, Han was able to see a small window of opportunity to do some serious damage before Trick Room was even set up towards the end of the battle.

After switching in Ogerpon to take down Ismael Hoggui's Enamorus, Han was able to quickly dispatch Farigiraf with Incineroar's Knock Off before another Trick Room could be set up. Afterwards, Han won via forfeit before having the chance to even reveal his fourth Pokemon.

4) Benjamin Polster's Raging Bolt wall

Benjamin Polster's Raging Bolt clutched a 2v1 in the finals of the Seniors division by taking down Teddy French's Chien-Pao and walling off his Ting-Lu (Image via The Pokemon Company)

During the finals for the Pokemon VGC Seniors division during the Pokemon EUIC, Benjamin Polster managed to squeeze out a victory after a very close match. Down to his last Pokemon, Raging Bolt, Polster commanded it to use Dragon Pulse, taking down French's Chien-Pao, his only remaining damage dealer.

After witnessing Raging Bolt take minimal damage from Ting-Lu's Body Press, French saw that Raging Bolt could easily outlast Ting-Lu and surrendered the match. With Raging Bolt being as new as it is, it is nice to see that it has a spot in the competitive scene alongside most of the other Paradox Pokemon.

5) Nils Dunlop's mirror match victory

Nils won the Pokemon EUIC VGC Masters division via forfeit (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon EUIC's Masters division is for older Pokemon fans born in 2000 or earlier. This division is typically filled with players who are playing as efficiently as possible, meaning it is not uncommon for many players in this tier to have similar teams. This was the case for the Pokemon EUIC's Masters final match between Nils Dunlop and Tim Edwards.

Both of these players entered the final match with Incineroar, Urshifu, and Flutter Mane on their team. Ultimately, Nil opted to bring more utility to the match by using his Amoongus for this fight which gave him the edge he needed early on, helping him secure the victory more easily.