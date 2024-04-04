EUIC 2024 livestream drops: All rewards and how to get

The Pokemon EUIC 2024 (Europe International Championships) is almost here, and with that, the developers behind many of the games featured in the event have revealed some special rewards for fans of the franchise's competitive scene. Through various means during the event, players will have the chance to redeem codes for these different prizes.

However, obtaining them may be a bit hard to do considering how they will not be available until the start of the EUIC 2024, via the event's various livestreams. Here is everything to know about these promotional giveaways and how interested trainers can go about redeeming them.

How to get Marco Silva's Iron Hands in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? EUIC 2024 livestream drops

Marco Silva's Iron Hands was the ace of his team when he competed in the Latin American International Championships. (Image via Game Freak)

Marco Silva was the winner of this year's Latin American International Championships, using Iron Hands as a strong staple of his team. As such, The Pokemon Company is commending this reputable trainer by distributing copies of his Iron Hands used on his winning team.

This code will be seen during the first day of the EUIC 2024 event on the VGC's respective livestream. The code will also be available on social media according to the official Pokemon website page for the giveaway. This code can be entered into Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Mystery Gift feature until April 8, 2024.

How to get Raging Bolt ex in Pokemon TCG Live? EUIC 2024 livestream drops

A Raging Bolt ex card will also be distributed during the event, though the exact method has yet to be announced. (Image via Game Freak)

To commemorate the Pokemon Trading Card Game, it was revealed that a special art version of Raging Bolt, one of the new Paradox Pokemon introduced in The Indigo Disk DLC for Scarlet and Violet, will be distributed. Much like Marco's Iron Hands, this card will only be available until April 8, 2024.

Oddly, the official Pokemon website has very little information regarding this card's method of distribution. It would be fair to assume that it will be handled similarly to the Iron Hands, being a code that players can find from the respective Pokemon TCG livestream, and being made available on social media as well.

How to get LAIC 2024 Championship Team in Pokemon GO? EUIC 2024 Twitch drops

Medicham, Gligar, Umbreon, Charjabug, Lanturn, and Lickitung will all be given away through a special research distributed via Twitch drops during the Pokemon GO matches. (Image via Game Freak)

Pokemon GO has grown to be a large part of these sorts of championship events despite being a mobile spin-off game. These battles typically follow the Great League format, so the creatures seen in these matches are ones that usually see very little play in other games, making for a fresh viewing experience.

Due to the game's connection with Amazon via its Prime Gaming code giveaways, distribution of these creatures will be handled solely by the Twitch livestreaming platform drops feature.

If players have Twitch drops enabled on their account, they can receive a code that can be redeemed for special research rewarding those who complete it with encounters with the monsters used by Latin American International Championship winner, LNDsRargef.