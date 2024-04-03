Where to watch 2024 Pokemon Europe International Championships? Livestream details and schedule

April is finally here and that means the 2024 Pokemon Europe International Championships are almost here. These events feature the various popular games in the Pokemon franchise at the time and pair the best players against each other to see who can move on to the World Championships.

Since these events are fairly popular among the hardcore playerbase, many will want to see how the pros play, or they just like to watch the matches play out. Either way, knowing where these matches can be seen is crucial, so here is everything to know about the Pokemon Eurpore International Championships' broadcasting schedule.

Where to watch the Pokemon Europe International Championships' TCG matches

The championship matches for the Pokemon TCG will take the longest of the games seen during the event (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The only non-video game present at the event, the Pokemon Trading Card Game will have its matches broadcast on April 5, 6, and 7. These dedicated streams will be live on the official Pokemon TCG YouTube and Twitch pages. Here is the broadcast schedule for each day:

April 5 - 1 AM - 2 PM

April 6 - 1 AM - 2 PM

April 7 (Finals) - 3:00 AM - until the matches are finished

The finals for the Pokemon Trading Card Game will instead be streamed on the official Pokemon YouTube and Twitch channels, rather than the page specifically for the card game.

Where to watch the Pokemon Europe International Championships' video game matches

The Pokemon video game competitions, or VGC for short, are the most popular events during these championships (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Pokemon VGC matches will use Pokemon Scarlet and Violet as it is the most recent mainline game. Since this competition will follow the standard VGC format rules, all of these battles taking place will be Double Battles, a format where two monsters of the same team are on the field at once.

Here is the broadcasting schedule for the Pokemon Europe International Championships' VGC tournament:

April 5 - 1 AM - 12 PM

April 6 - 1 AM - 1 PM

April 7 - 6:30 AM - until the final match has concluded

Every match can be seen and streamed from the official Pokemon YouTube channel and Twitch page.

Where to watch the Pokemon Europe International Championships' Pokemon GO matches

Pokemon GO is a popular mobile game with a surprisingly dedicated competitive community (Image via Niantic)

Pokemon GO also makes an appearance during the Pokemon Europe International Championships. The mobile game has grown very popular due to its competitive Battle League game mode where players can compete for ranks in one-on-one Pokemon battles utilizing a live-action battle system.

Here is the broadcast schedule for the Pokemon GO competitions:

April 5 - 1 AM - 1 PM

April 6 - 1 AM - 1 PM

April 7 - 1 AM - until all final matches have been concluded

Every match can be seen and streamed from the official Pokemon YouTube channel and Twitch page.

Where to watch the Pokemon Europe International Championships' Pokemon Unite tournament

Pokemon Unite is a popular MOBA for mobile devices and the Nintendo Switch (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Unite is a free-to-play MOBA that can be played on mobile devices as well as the Nintendo Switch. This game has become popular as a real-time strategy. The MOBA translates fighting very well into the characters and abilities of the Pokemon franchise. As such, it has a spot at most Pokemon championship events.

Here is the broadcasting schedule for the Pokemon Europe International Championships' Unite matches:

April 5 - 1 AM - 11 AM

April 6 - 1 AM - 11 AM

These matches can be viewed from the Pokemon Unite Twitch and YouTube pages.