Best Pokemon to catch in Rediscover Kanto in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO's Rediscover Kanto will continue until May 9, 2024, and there are more than a few region-specific Pocket Monsters worth catching during its run. The event also marks the arrival of the Paldean monster Wiglett and its evolution Wugtrio. If trainers are looking for the best critters to catch, there are a few worth prioritizing.

Compared to some events, Pokemon GO's Rediscover Kanto has a smaller pool of Pocket Monsters to catch but engages players to find them by exploring different in-game biomes.

Even with the smaller collection of increased Pokemon spawns, there are still five Pocket Monsters that trainers will want to focus on that should benefit them the most in the long run.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

5 of the best Pokemon to catch in Pokemon GO's Rediscover Kanto event

1) The Kanto region starters

All three of Kanto's starters can be caught in Pokemon GO Rediscover Kanto (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While they're not particularly uncommon outside of Pokemon GO events, Charmander, Bulbasaur, and Squirtle are still worth catching in Rediscover Kanto. This is due to the bonuses of evolving them, as trainers who do so during the event can obtain Charizard with the Charged Attack Blast Burn, Venusaur with Frenzy Plant, and Blastoise with access to Hydro Cannon.

Even better, shiny forms of Charmander/Bulbasaur/Squirtle are appearing more often during Rediscover Kanto. This should help shiny hunters fill in the gaps in their collection.

Lastly, this event allows trainers to collect Mega Energy for all three starter Pokemon by completing Field Research Tasks. Given the power of Mega Venusaur/Charizard/Blastoise, it's a hard opportunity to pass up.

2) Gastly

Gastly evolves into the powerful Gengar in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

While Gastly isn't much on its own, its power is unleashed when it evolves into its final evolution, Gengar.

Rediscover Kanto provides players with the opportunity to find a high-IV Gastly to evolve into the perfect specimen of a Gengar, maximizing the latter's great attack power. Moreover, this damage output skyrockets when Gengar Mega Evolves, making it arguably the best Ghost/Poison-type attacker in Pokemon GO.

Gastly often shows up outside of events and also appears often in the Fall each year. However, Rediscover Kanto gives trainers another chance to find the highest IV Gastly to evolve. Plus, they might even spot a shiny or two worth hanging on to.

3) Machop

Machop evolves into one of Pokemon GO's better fighters in the meta (Image via Niantic)

By catching plenty of Machop in Pokemon GO's Rediscover Kanto, trainers can evolve it into Machoke and ultimately Machamp. While this takes work, Machamp is one of the better PvE and PvP picks in many of the game's battle formats. Though Machamp isn't necessarily a world-beater, it has excellent damage output and can fight well in both raids and GO Battle League competitions.

Plus, if players are missing a shiny Machop, Machoke, or Machamp in their collection, the Rediscover Kanto event is a great chance to get all three if needed.

4) Wiglett

Wiglett has arrived for the first time in Rediscover Kanto (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It may technically be its own species from the Paldea region, but Wiglett's similarities to Diglett are likely why it arrived for the first time in Pokemon GO's Rediscover Kanto event.

Although it isn't much of a fighter on its own, Wiglett can evolve into Wugtrio, an intriguing Water-type critter with access to several Ground-type moves that allow it to counter Electric-type foes.

Although Wiglett's and, by extension, Wugtrio's place in the PvE and PvP meta is still forming, trainers will certainly want to add both to their Pokedex at the very least. It's unclear when Wiglett/Wugtrio may appear again, so it's best to get them at the first opportunity. Moreover, catching both should help players make progress toward their Paldea region medal.

5) Magikarp

Magikarp's evolution Gyarados is renowned for its battle ability (Image via Niantic)

Pokemon fans know well that Magikarp is a pushover on its own, but it's its evolution into Gyarados in Pokemon GO that can make a difference. Unfortunately, evolving Magikarp requires 400 candies, which can be much easier to collect during an event like Rediscover Kanto. Plus, players can find higher-IV Magikarp during the event if they need them, and maybe a shiny or two.

Once Magikarp has evolved into Gyarados, trainers have earned a powerful PvP fighter, particularly in the Ultra League. In addition, Gyarados can Mega Evolve to make it a high-caliber Water/Dark-type attacker for PvE raids.