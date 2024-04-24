Pokemon GO's Rediscover Kanto event is taking place from April 22 to May 9, 2024, at 8 pm EDT. During this time, trainers have the opportunity to encounter many beloved creatures from the Kanto region of Generation I, but there are other bonuses below the surface. All in all, there are several upsides to take advantage of while Rediscover Kanto continues to progress.

While Pokemon GO's Rediscover Kanto event will likely draw trainers into it for different reasons, there are certain factors in the event that players won't want to miss out on. Even if you don't plan on delving into every aspect of the event, it doesn't hurt to examine some of the reasons why you shouldn't rule out the event entirely.

Three reasons not to miss out on Pokemon GO's Rediscover Kanto event

1) Increased Friendship XP Gains

Gaining friendship levels should be much easier during this Pokemon GO event (Image via Niantic)

It's no secret that reaching maximum Pokemon GO friendship levels with other players can be a grind, even if you're maximizing the ability to earn Friendship XP through exchanging gifts, trading Pokemon, and conducting battles together. However, Rediscover Kanto is providing bonus Friendship XP throughout the entirety of the event, making the process of reaching Best Friends easier.

Granted, you will still have to engage in various gameplay elements to maximize your Friendship XP gains, but Rediscover Kanto in Pokemon GO will provide better returns on the time invested compared to ordinary gameplay. Maxing out friendships will still take some time, but you should be able to pick up a much faster pace, especially if you play with multiple friends at once.

2) Featured Attacks for Kanto's Starter Pokemon

Kanto's starters can acquire powerful Charged Moves via evolution in Pokemon GO Rediscover Kanto (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Some of the most powerful Pokemon GO moves are typically only learned via Elite TMs, including Elite Charged TMs. However, these items are at a premium, and trainers may want to use them for other creatures. Be that as it may, if you are willing to catch plenty of Bulbasaur, Squirtle, and Charmander during Rediscover Kanto, you can get the trio's strong Charged Moves without TMs.

By evolving Bulbasaur into Venusaur, Squirtle into Blastoise, and Charmander into Charizard, the starters will be obtained already knowing Frenzy Plant, Hydro Cannon, and Blast Burn, respectively.

For trainers who would prefer to save their Elite Charged TMs, this is an excellent opportunity to acquire these powerful Charged Moves for the three starter Pokemon from the Kanto region. While the best movesets for Charizard, Venusaur, and Blastoise vary depending on the arena they're stepping in, attacks like Frenzy Plant, Hydro Cannon, and Blast Burn are difficult to pass up especially since they won't require the usage of precious Elite Charged TMs.

3) Field Research Mega Energy

The Kanto trio's Mega Evolutions should be easier to acquire in Pokemon GO's Rediscover Kanto event (Image via Niantic)

Mega Evolution is one of the most beneficial mechanics in Pokemon GO, especially when it comes to taking on high-level raids or specialty PvP formats that permit Mega Evolution. Since this is the case, players can never have enough Mega Energy to initiate these powerful transformations, and Rediscover Kanto is making Mega Energy for Venusaur, Blastoise, and Charizard readily accessible.

By completing basic Field Research Tasks, trainers you can collect Mega Energy for any of the Kanto region's starter Pokemon, making Rediscover Kanto one of the best opportunities to farm Mega Energy without needing to engage in Mega Raids for it or engaging in more difficult Special Research questlines. All in all, owners of Kanto's starter trio will definitely want to take advantage of this opportunity.