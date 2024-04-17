Pokemon have always had a focus on the process of evolution. Unsurprisingly, this has led to several Pocket Monsters possessing evolved forms that exhibit real-world evolutional factors established in the scientific community by Charles Darwin. One of the major components of Darwin's evolutionary basis is Natural Selection, the change of heritable traits across a species' generations.

Natural Selection entails that as a species' offspring inherit certain traits, they are more proficient in their environment. This leads to their ability to survive in the face of environmental dangers and predators, ensuring that they can produce offspring and continue the species' survival through procreation. This can be seen in many Pokemon evolutions just as they can be observed in the real world.

With that established, it doesn't hurt to observe some of the best Pokemon evolutions that exhibit the process of Natural Selection.

NOTE: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Five of the best Pokemon evolutions that showcase Natural Selection

1) Nidoqueen

Nidoqueen is a protector of its offspring above all else. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Without the ability to protect the livelihood of offspring, evolution becomes increasingly more difficult and extinction more likely. This is part of the reason why many real-world species as well as Pokemon inherit the ability to protect their offspring through behavioral and physical traits. Concerning these traits, Nidoqueen is an excellent example of evolving to protect offspring.

Nidoqueen possesses the raw power and poisonous barbs that allow it to protect not only itself but its children above all else. Predators that aren't deterred by Nidoqueen's brute strength will think twice when they're afflicted by poison after entering a Nidoran nest. Thanks to these traits, Nidoqueen ensures the survival of its species by keeping its offspring from being preyed upon.

2) Eevee's evolutions AKA Eevee-lutions

Eevee's evolutions signify environmental adaptability at its finest. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Eevee's genetic makeup is unstable, but this is one of its greatest strengths instead of a weakness, so much so that it is regarded as the Evolution Pokemon within the Pokedex. As a result, Eevee can evolve into eight different evolutionary forms (Vaporeon, Flareon, Jolteon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, and Sylveon), all of which can adapt to a particular environment.

Thanks to Eevee's anomalous DNA, its evolutions are capable of surviving in a wide range of different environments. More than many Pocket Monsters, the Eevee-lutions signify the very basis of Darwin's Natural Selection as living examples of inheritable traits based on changes in the environment to ensure improved chances of survival and reproduction in a species' surroundings.

3) Honchkrow

Honchkrow's behavioral adaptations make it a fantastic example of Natural Selection. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Where many real-world species and Pokemon exhibit Natural Selection through physiological traits over generations, Honchkrow is an excellent example of mental and behavioral trait changes. According to the Pokedex, Honchkrow assumes a leadership role in a flock of Murkrow, descending on prey alongside its underlings to feed and ward off any predators that approach too closely to their territory.

Pack-like behavior is observed in our world with many species including Canis lupus (Gray Wolves), Panthera leo (Lions), and Parabuteo unicinctus (Harris's Hawk). Even humans inherited the trait of becoming communal pack hunters, and this behavior is exemplified well with Honchkrow leading the charge with a swarm of Murkrow at its back.

4) Tinkaton

Tinkaton developed inheritable traits not unlike those of humans. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In response to its prior evolutions Tinkatink and Tinkatuff being hunted by the creature Corviknight, Tinkaton inherited traits that could be seen as analogous to humans. Over subsequent generations, Tinkaton developed the ability to scavenge for scrap to form tools (particularly the large hammers they wield) with the clear intent of deterring predation from overhead Corviknight.

To this end, Tinkaton gained increased intelligence and the strength to forge and use massive hammers to protect themselves from Corviknight as they scavenged for food and scrap. This can be seen emblematically in humanity's evolution, as early humans' increased cranial capacity facilitated improved brain function and led to the development of simple tools, a fantastic example of Natural Selection.

5) Zoroark

Zoroark's Natural Selection-like traits are exemplified in its trickery. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While many Pocket Monsters show factors of Natural Selection by inheriting traits that allow them to better attack prey or survive environmental conditions, Zoroark signifies a different approach. In addition to developing pack behavior, Zoroark is capable of creating illusions and transforming into the form of other species, allowing it to hide from aggressors and protect its pack in plain sight.

Where many Pocket Monsters inherit traits that provide them tools for defense, Zoroark has gained evolutionary upsides concerning subterfuge. Zoroark doesn't have to be the strongest or the fastest to ensure its survival and procreation because it can completely throw off pursuers thanks to its well-developed illusions and transformations that fool aggressive species into inaction.

