Pokemon Legends Z-A Eeveelution: Exploring possibilities of a new Eevee evolution

It has been 11 years since the last Eevee evolution was introduced to fans. Therefore, the possibility of a new Pokemon Legends Z-A Eeveelution is exciting. While there are no updates from the developers yet, fans have been speculating prospective new evolutions of the beloved Normal-type critter for quite some time. This further escalates expectations from the highly anticipated 2025 release.

If Pokemon Legends Z-A Eeveelution is to meet the standards of this special category of Pocket Monsters, it must possess certain characteristics.

In this article, I will explore some boxes that the developers might want to tick that would make fans happy.

Let us look at some of the features developers can consider to appease the community.

Note: This article is speculative and subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Will there be a new Pokemon Legends Z-A Eeveelution?

Expand Tweet

The upcoming Pokemon title will be set in Lumiose City, a location in the Kalos region, where Generation VI of the game—featuring Pokemon X and Y—was set. Coincidentally, this was the last time players got a new elemental type—Fairy—and an Eeveelution—Sylveon—to go with it.

Since the franchise is headed back to Kalos for the upcoming main series title, one can expect a new elemental type and a Pokemon Legends Z-A Eeveelution to go with it. Please note that Game Freak or The Pokemon Company have not shared any information about its arrival, and all details discussed in this article are purely speculative.

What type should the Pokemon Legends Z-A Eeveelution be?

If there is a new Eeveelution in Pokemon Legends Z-A, it should be Poison-type. This might seem shocking as it is neither one of the most vital elemental types in the title nor a mysterious one—like Ghost.

However, here are the existing Eevelutions and their type matchups:

Flareon (Strong against: Leafeon and Glaceon; Weak against: Vaporeon)

Vaporeon (Strong against: Flareon; Weak against: Leafeon and Jolteon)

Jolteon (Strong against: Vapreon; Weak against: N/A)

Espeon (Strong against: N/A; Weak against: Umbreon)

Umbreon (Strong against: Espeon; Weak against: Sylveon)

Glaceon (Strong against: Leafeon; Weak against: Flareon)

Leafeon (Strong against: Vaporeon; Weak against: Flareon and Glaceon)

Sylveon (Strong against:Umbreon; Weak against: N/A)

Since Electric-type Pokemon have a single weakness, Jolteon's absence of a counter within the Eeveelution can be ignored. This leads to Espeon remaining the only one without an Eeveelution against which it has a positive type matchup. Similarly, Sylveon has no weakness within the family.

If there is a Pokemon Legends Z-A Eeveelution and it is Poison-type, that would resolve this anomaly and let Jolteon retain its position as the only critter without a negative type matchup within the family.

Check out some of our other Pokemon Legends Z-A coverage:

Pokemon Legends Z-A announcement || List of Pokemon || Reddit reactions