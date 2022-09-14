5 best Steel-types to have in Pokemon GO

With a long list of resistances in the Pokemon GO meta, it’s no wonder that the Steel-type Pokemon is popular on the platform. There was no Steel-type in Gen I, but as soon as Gen II was released, Steel-types were introduced with high resistance and sturdy bulk.

Interestingly, even other powerful types like Dragon, Rock, and even Fairy-types have a hard time against Steel-type Pokemon. The Steel-type's sturdiness is no joke as they boast some of the biggest pools of resistance and are able to go through several battles with their durability.

Despite the game's ever-changing meta, the Steel-type still manages to remain immensely powerful. This show of consistency is what draws the players towards Steel-types even more. The article below will list out five of the must-have Steel-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO.

This article reflects the personal views of the author.

Steel-types like Registeel and Jirachi are dominating Pokemon GO battles

5) Melmetal

Melmetal as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Originally from the Alola region (Gen 7), Melmetal is a Steel-type Pokemon with a Max CP of 4069. According to Generation VIII Pokedex, Melmetal delivers the hardest punch ever recorded by a Pokemon.

Boosted by Snowy Weather, the evolutionary stage of this Pokemon goes from Meltan to Melmetal and requires 400 Candy, which is an extremely high amount. With its hefty stats of 226 Attack, 190 Defense, and 264 Stamina, Melmetal’s best moveset is a combination of Thunder Shock and Hyper Beam (10.46 DPS).

Thanks to a very long list of resistances, it performs best against Poison, Bug, Dragon, Fairy, Flying, Grass, Ice, Normal, Psychic, Rock, and Steel-type Pokemon, but is vulnerable against Dark, Ghost, and Fire-type Pokemon.

4) Heatran

Heatran is a legendary dual Fire and Steel-type Pokemon that boasts a considerable maximum Combat Power of 4244. Heatran's best offensive moveset in Pokemon GO is a combination of Fire Spin and Flamethrower (14.00 DPS) with 251 Attack Stat, 213 Defense Stat, and 209 Stamina Stat.

Vulnerable only to Fighting, Ground, and Water-type moves, it is boosted by Sunny and Snowy Weather. Heatran is highly resistant to Bug, Fairy, Grass, Ice, Poison, Steel, Dragon, Flying, Normal, and Psychic-type moves, making it a strong option for various situations.

3) Registeel

Registeel as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Popularly known as a member of the Legendary Titans, the Steel-type Pokemon Registeel is extremely sturdy and boasts an impregnable defense. Originally from the Hoenn region, this Pokemon has a Maximum Combat Power of 2766.

With 143 Attack Power, 285 Defense Power, and 190 Stamina Power as its stats, Registeel’s effectiveness is boosted further by Snowy Weather, with its high Defense making it similar to a fortress.

The best offensive moveset in Pokemon GO is a combination of Lock-On and Hyper Beam, which averages 8.12 DPS. Although vulnerable to Fighting, Fire, and Ground-type moves, it resists attacks from Poison, Bug, Dragon, Fairy, Flying, Grass, Ice, Normal, Psychic, Rock, and Steel-type Pokemon.

2) Jirachi

Jirachi is a mythical dual Steel and Psychic-type Pokemon that has a maximum Combat Power of 3691. Said to have the ability to grant a single wish during a one-week span every one thousand years, it is boosted by Snowy and Windy Weather.

This Pokemon has high stats of 210 Attack Power, 210 Defense Power, and 225 Stamina Power in the game. Jiraichi's best moveset in Pokemon GO is a combination of Confusion and Doom Desire (14.56 DPS). Vulnerable to Dark, Fire, Ghost, and Ground-type moves, this Pokemon is resistant to Poison, Psychic, Dragon, Fairy, Flying, Grass, Ice, Normal, Rock, and Steel-type moves.

1) Dialga

Dialga as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

A no-brainer on this list, Dialga is a legendary dual Steel and Dragon-type Pokemon with a whopping max Combat Power of 4565. It boasts some very high stats of 275 Attack Power, 211 Defense power, and 205 Stamina stats in Pokemon GO. A member of the Creation Trio, this mythical Pokemon possesses control over the flow of time and its body is made of an insanely durable form of metal, giving it otherworldly durability.

Vulnerable only to Fighting and Ground-type Pokemon, Dialga is highly resistant to Grass, Poison, Bug, Electric, Flying, Normal, Psychic, Rock, Steel, and Water-type moves. This Pokemon is boosted by Snowy and Windy weather and its best moveset in Pokemon GO is a combination of Metal Claw and Draco Meteor (16.30 DPS).

