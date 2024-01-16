5 most broken Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet, ranked

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is easily the generation wrecked by the most power creep. Metas and creatures of the past are quickly falling down the ranks in favor of newer creatures or those with niche techniques assisted by intergenerational buffs. As such, Gen 9's competitive scene may be the hardest for newcomers to get into.

With this in mind, many players may want to know what monsters are currently dominating the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet metagame. Thankfully, the release of the Indigo Disk chapter of the expansion means that you can find most of these entries with relative ease. However, things may get a bit more complicated for those without the expansion.

Top 5 overpowered Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet

5) Pecharunt

Pecharunt's Pokedex picture in Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Pecharunt is the newest Pokemon to come to the franchise, so it is still in its experimentation phase. Given its recent release, it has yet to appear in any tournaments, so usage statistics are currently unavailable, which is why it is so low on the list. However, Pecharunt will be a strong contender given its playstyle of stacking status effects.

Pecharunt's Poison Puppeteer ability confuses opponents whenever Pecharunt poisons them. When paired with its signature attack, which applies the badly poisoned status, Pecharunt can consistently poison and confuse a target every turn. This creature is the reward for completing the new Epilogue story in the Scarlet and Violet expansion.

4) Rapid-Strike Urshifu

Rapid-Strike Urshifu as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Urshifu is arguably one of the most problematic creatures in the franchise due to it being locked behind paid DLC in every game it is available in. Given how popular it is in the metagame, many players refer to Urshifu as the "pay-to-win" Pokemon, and for good reason. This bear is the best Fighting-type in the game.

Rapid-Strike Urshifu is preferred over Single-Strike thanks to its better defensive typing in Water/Fighting, and its superior signature attack, Surging Strikes, which hits three times and has a 100% chance to land critically. Its ability, Unseen Fist, allows it to strike a target even if they are protecting themselves, so no enemy is safe from its potent attacks.

3) Rillaboom

Rillaboom's Pokedex picture in Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Grassy Surge + Grassy Glide is still an unbreakable combo in the metagame, and Rillaboom abuses it the best. Even after the nerf to the attack's base power, Rillaboom still finds a way to hammer out a spot for itself at the top of official tier lists everywhere. This is thanks to its high base attack and the same-type attack bonus.

With U-Turn and Fake Out as other great utility options on Rillaboom, it is incredibly hard to effectively take out this creature before sustaining massive damage. Rillaboom's base form, Grookey, can be found at the Coastal Biome after purchasing the biodiversity upgrade from the League Club room computer.

2) Incineroar

Incineroar as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Incineroar is one of the best set-up debuffers in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet thanks to its Intimidate hidden ability and access to Parting Shot and Knock Off, which allows it to disarm opponents of their held items and switch itself out after debuffing the opponent, respectively. For this reason, it pairs incredibly well with Rillaboom, who makes quick use of this setup with priority attacks.

With both Incineroar and Rillaboom having access to Fake Out, many players lead with the two to start the match with a double-flinch on the enemy team. Much like Rillaboom, Incineroar's base form, Litten, can also be found at Blueberry Academy. It spawns at the Canyon Biome after the biodiversity upgrade has been purchased.

1) Flutter Mane

Flutter Mane's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Ever since the game's launch, Flutter Mane has been a top contender in Scarlet and Violet's metagame. Thanks to its high speed, special attack, and special defense, this pick can serve as a decent special wall, as well as a sweeper. Although full offense is its claim to fame, it can be used as a spread debuffer thanks to its access to Icy Wind.

The downside of Flutter Mane is that it is a version-exclusive Paradox Pokemon. This means only those who have a copy of Pokemon Scarlet will be able to find Flutter Mane in the wild. Those with Violet will have to receive one in a trade from another player or join a Union Circle hosted by a player with Scarlet.