5 strongest picks in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet for the current meta (February 2023)

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have been out for quite some time now. With talk of a DLC on the horizon, many players are wondering what it could mean for the titles' current metagame. New creatures with anotations of the game-breaking Therian Legends from the Unova region are on the way, and trainers may want to get their last bit of fun in while they still can.

However, as experienced players will know, the Pokemon competitive scene can often feel like taking on a whole college course. While the finer details and numbers are completely different subjects of their own, trainers everywhere can get a solid grasp on the metagame by knowing what creatures perform best in it.

With VGC Doubles being what many consider the "real" format for competitive battles, the creatures that make up the metagame for the format will be the main focus.

So, what creatures should players look to bring on their team when trying to make their debut in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's competitive scene?

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Iron Bundle and 4 other current metagame staples in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

1) Amoonguss

Amoonguss' Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This rather suspicious Pokemon has been a constant threat in every game it appears in. Sporting some of the best utility moves, like Spore, Clear Smog, and Rage Powder, Amoonguss is one of the best utility and redirecting creatures in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Though it struggles in singles, it is invaluable in doubles.

In terms of its stat spread, Amoonguss is one of the best HP tanks in the games. The creature even hosts a wide variety of health-restoring moves like Ingrain and Giga Drain if trainers feel like using them.

2) Gholdengo

Gholdengo's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Gholdengo is one of the best possible attackers in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, thanks to its signature attack, Make it Rain. Since the creature has an uncommon type combination of Ghost and Steel, not many metagame staples can contest it. While the signature attack lowers Gholdengo's special attack, it can use Nasty Plot on the next turn to restore it to its previous state while also receiving a buff to the stat.

Gholdengo's signature ability, Good as Gold, significantly reduces the effects it can suffer as it is immune to all status moves. This means its only counter is brute force. Though not as bad in singles, this strategy can be dangerous in doubles as it can leave many creatures unprepared and vulnerable.

3) Iron Bundle

Iron Bundle's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Known for being the fastest Paradox Pokemon of the bunch, Iron Bundle is one of the three Ice-type creatures to see any serious usage in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's ranked ladder. Thanks to its high speed, defense, and special attack, Iron Bundle is a great debuffer and check for oppressive Water-type opponents like Rotom Wash and Dondozo.

Iron Bundle is also a great addition to the popular Electric Terrain team thanks to its ability, Quark Drive. Players can give it a Booster Energy item for the same effect. However, having it on Electric Terrain frees up its item slot so it can use other great choices for fast sweepers like Focus Sash or Life Orb.

4) Iron Hands

Iron Hands' Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While many may have noticed this particular pick falling off recently, Iron Hands is an amazing choice for players looking to deal as much damage as possible. Having access to Thunder Punch, which receives a boost in power from STAB, Electric Terrain, and the Punching Glove item, the creature is among the best physical attackers in the metagame right now.

Iron Hands is a must-have for trainers looking to use an Electric Terrain team. The Pocket Monster can still function without the Punching Glove in exchange for the Booster Energy, but this will contribute slightly less damage.

5) Flutter Mane

Flutter Mane's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Flutter Mane is the most used pick in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet right now, seeing usage close to 50%. With Ghost and Fairy being great special attacking types, it makes sense that it would have stats leaning towards special attack and defense. Thanks to its ability, Protosynthesis, the creature is an amazing damage carry in sun teams.

Since Flutter Mane has an amazing 135 in special attack, special defense, and speed, there are not many counters that can stop it from carrying games. The pick is often considered "cheese" because it has very little counterplay aside from catching it in a Trick Room against a physical attacker like Annihilape.

Poll : 0 votes