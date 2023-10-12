5 concept Pokemon inspired by Indian folklore

Pokemon has long been known to draw inspiration from various sources, weaving the fabric of its fantastical world with threads of mythology, culture, and history. From the far corners of the world to the depths of outer space, the franchise has consistently delivered intriguing creatures and captivating stories. Now, it's time to turn our attention to the rich tapestry of Indian folklore and culture, a treasure trove of mystical beings, age-old traditions, and ancient myths that have enchanted generations.

Here, we delve into five concept Pokemon inspired by Indian folklore, each possessing a unique backstory and characteristics that pay homage to the legends of the subcontinent.

Five original concept Pokemon that draw inspiration from Indian folklore

1) Makharial: The Guardian of Water

Makharial (Image AI generated via fotor.com)

Type: Water/Rock

Ability: Sturdy, Water Absorb, Anger Point (Hidden)

Base Stat Total: 500

Pokedex Entry - It typically spends time guarding and nurturing small creatures on riverbanks and floats serenely in the river while sleeping. It is peaceful. Yet, when provoked, it transforms into a menacing creature that defends its domain with unwavering resolve.

Makharial combines elements of Hindu and Buddhist temple iconography with the distinctive features of the Indian gharial.

Gharial and Makara from the Indian Folklore (Image via Wikipedia)

Inspiration - Makharial, a name that merges "Makara" and "Gharial," is a Pokemon that epitomizes the guardian spirit of Hindu mythology and Indian wildlife. In Indian legends, Makara serves as the divine vessel (vahana) of river goddesses like Ganga and Narmada and the god of the ocean, Varuna.

These creatures are revered as protectors of gateways and thresholds, standing watch over not only throne rooms but also the sacred entryways to temples.

2) Vetavan: The Possessor of the departed

Vetavan (Image AI generated via fotor.com)

Type: Ghost/Dark

Ability: Intimidate, Rattled, Technician (Hidden)

Base Stat Total: 445

Pokedex Entry - Vetavan, a Pokemon born of eerie inspiration, is believed to house an evil spirit that has possessed the last surviving member of a rhino species, transforming it into a haunting apparition. The spirit that dwells within is known for its mischievous and cruel nature. Though the rhino's body may have long perished, the evil spirit continues to utilize it as a medium for its actions.

Javan rhino and Vetala from the Indian Folklore (Image via Wikipedia)

Inspiration - This Pokemon draws its roots from Vetala, a class of beings deeply entrenched in Hindu mythology. They are paranormal entities known for their fortune-telling abilities and their uncanny practice of dwelling on charnel grounds. Their unique trait, reanimating corpses to serve as vessels, resembles the Western concept of vampires.

Furthermore, the rhino component of Vetavan is inspired by the Javan rhino, an extinct species once found in India. Together, Vetavan embodies the complex duality of life and death, offering a chilling glimpse into the enigmatic world of Indian folklore.

3) Hydraga: The Cunning Serpent

Hydraga (Image AI generated via fotor.com)

Type: Water/Poison

Ability: Poison Touch, Corrosion, Merciless (Hidden)

Base Stat Total: 460

Pokedex Entry - Hydraga is a Pokemon of cunning and volatility, with two tails capable of shooting deadly liquid poison that induces painful paralysis.

Hydrophis schistosus and Nagas from the Indian Folklore (Image via Wikipedia)

Inspiration - Its origins are deeply rooted in Indian folklore, specifically drawing from the mythical Nagas. These are a semi-divine race of beings, part-human and part-serpent, renowned for residing in the netherworld (Patala).

The name "Hydraga" pays tribute to both the Nagas and the Hydrophis schistosus, commonly known as the hook-nosed sea snake, a highly venomous sea snake widely found in India. While the Nagas are known for their mystique, the Hydrophis schistosus is infamous for its venomous nature.

Together, these influences create a Pokemon that embodies the mysterious allure of Indian folklore.

4) Apsafowl: The Celestial Dancer

Apsafowl (Image AI generated via fotor.com)

Type: Fairy/Flying

Ability: Dancer, Pixilate, Fairy Aura (Hidden)

Base Stat Total: 460

Pokedex Entry - Apsafowl is a Pokemon that exudes beauty, grace, and elegance, inspired by the celestial dancers known as Apsaras in Hindu and Buddhist culture.

Peafowl and Apsaras from the Indian Folklore (Image via Wikipedia)

Inspiration - Originally associated with clouds and waters, Apsaras later took on the roles of nymphs and fairies. The name "Apsafowl" artfully combines "Apsaras" with "peafowl," drawing a parallel between the graceful celestial dancers and the stunning Indian peafowl.

In Indian culture, the male peafowl, or peacocks, are celebrated for their long, flowing tail feathers, symbolizing beauty. The Apsafowl embodies this beauty and artistry, captivating all who encounter it with its celestial elegance.

5) Garutorja: The Majestic Sun Bird

Garutorja (Image AI generated via fotor.com)

Type: Flying/Fire

Ability: Pressure, Drought, Defiant (hidden)

Base Stat Total: 620

Pokedex Entry - As it soars through the Pokemon world with grace and majesty, Garutorja embodies the spirit of this revered deity, and its forehead emits fire that runs back to its wingtips.

Garuda from the Indian Folklore (Image via Wikipedia)

Inspiration - The name "Garutorja" beautifully fuses "Garuda," "Tori" (the Japanese word for bird), and "Raja" (meaning king in Hindi). Garutorja, a majestic Pokemon, takes inspiration from the divine Sun bird Garuda, a prominent figure in Hindu, Buddhist, and Jain faiths.

Garuda is primarily depicted as the mount (vahana) of the Hindu god Vishnu and is hailed as the king of birds. Bearing the appearance of an eagle-like figure, it symbolizes protection, swiftness, and unwavering vigilance.

Incorporating Pokemon inspired by Indian folklore adds a new dimension to the franchise. In doing so, the franchise brings in new cultures and creatures deeply rooted in the rich narratives of this diverse country.

Not only does it pay homage to the enduring myths and traditions, but it also opens up the potential for educational storytelling and cross-cultural understanding within the Pokemon universe.