5 most disliked Water Pokemon in Sword and Shield

There are loads of very interesting Water-type Pokemon around Galar, but not all of them are fun to play with or against.

With the introduction of strong new abilities and moves in Generation VIII, some Pokemon just became incredibly tough to deal with. That includes Dynamax, a mechanic that gives Pokemon so many buffs that they’re almost impossible to take down.

Many of these annoying Pokemon, whether it’s because of their Dynamax form or not, happen to be Water-type. These five Water Pokemon are at the top of this list for annoyances, though.

Which Pokemon are disliked by the community the most?

#5 - Inteleon

This isn’t a generally bad Pokemon, but it just seems to go unnoticed. More players tend to use the other two starters, both of whom have more to bring to the table.

Cinderace is blazing fast, has a powerful signature move in Pyro Ball, and can learn other powerful attacks. The same goes for Rillaboom, who gets a strong Attack stat and great movepool (also gets drums with his Dynamax form). Inteleon doesn’t have two many assets in comparison.

#4 - Jellicent

Jellicent learns every move that annoys Pokemon players. Between Will-o-Wisp or Toxic, it can either cripple Pokemon’s physical attack or just continuously drain their health.

It doesn’t help that Jellicent can also Recover all the damage it takes. To compliment all of the status it can inflict, Jellicent also gets Hex: a move that does double damage to opponents that are statused. If unprepared, a battle against this Pokemon can be very long and very painful.

#3 - Dracovish

It is true that all Pokemon learn four moves, but this one only needs to learn one. With Fishious Rend, all Dracovish needs is a speed advantage to annihilate opponents. Very few things can counter this strategy in Galar.

Players can catch a Seismitoad, Gastrodon, or Lapras and hope that it has the Water Absorb ability. Otherwise, using a faster Pokemon with a super-effective move will be necessary.

#2 - Toxapex

This is one of the most formidable defensive Pokemon of all time. It has 152 base Defense and 142 base Special Defense. This means, however people attack it, it won’t be going down in one hit (or two, or likely three).

Toxapex also gets access to Toxic and Recover, so it can badly poison the opponent and then just recover health until the opponent eventually faints. There is no defeating this Pokemon without a strong Earthquake, Thunderbolt, or Psychic user.

#1 - Arctovish

While spamming Fishious Rend can be very annoying, it makes it more bizarre when it’s used on a Pokemon that can’t even benefit from the move. Fishious Rend only does double damage if the user moves first.

Since Arctovish only has 55 base speed, it won’t be outspeeding many Pokemon (for context, even Bisharp outspeeds Arctovish). The saving grace behind this Pokemon is that it has Slush Rush, but unless it’s on a Hail team, it won’t do much.

