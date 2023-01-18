5 most expensive Sword and Shield era cards in Pokemon Trading Card Game

Pokemon trading cards are highly sought after by fans of the game and enthusiastic collectors. These cards are used to play a strategy game where two players take on the role of trainers and battle their Pokemon.

A Pokemon is defeated when its health is lowered to zero, and a prize card is awarded to the player that beat it. Getting six prize cards or knocking out all the opponent’s Pokemon results in victory.

Players usually get cards by purchasing and opening card packs that will yield random Pokemon Training Cards. Not all cards are equal, though, as some are stronger and/or rarer.

These Pokemon Trading cards have varying values, and many are willing to spend large sums of money to get them. Here is a list of a few Sword and Shield era cards that are considered to be valuable, ranked from the lowest to highest price.

Note: All of these prices were taken from the market value section of tcgplayer.com on January 17, 2023. The prices are subject to change.

Most valuable Sword and Shield era Pokemon Trading Cards right now

1) Giratina V (Alternate Full Art) - SWSH11: Lost Origin (SWSH11)

Market Price: $265

Giratina V (Alternate Full Art) - SWSH11: Lost Origin (SWSH11) (Image via tcgplayer.com)

Giratina V is a prized Pokemon Trading Card for both its strength in battle as well as its rare alternate art. Holofoil versions that are in near-mint condition go from anywhere between 200 to 300 dollars. The card itself has two strong moves:

Abyss seeking [attack 1] - Lets players draw the top four cards from their deck and keep two while they will have to discard the other two.

Shred [attack 2] - Damages the opponent’s Pokemon without being affected by any attack effects that come from the enemy Pokemon

This card is a V variant, meaning if it is defeated, the opponent will receive two prize cards.

2) Special Delivery Bidoof - SWSH: Sword & Shield Promo Cards (SWSD)

Market Price: $266

Special Delivery Bidoof - SWSH: Sword & Shield Promo Cards (SWSD) (Image via tcgplayer.com)

Promo cards can’t be acquired the same way as standard Pokemon Trading Cards since they're given away on certain occasions to select people. This one was released on July 1, 2021, to celebrate Bidoof Day, and trainers who signed up for the Pokemon newsletter had a chance to receive this promo card via a code in their email. The art features the adorable creature delivering mail with a charizard.

Happy Delivery is its first move that lets players search their Deck for an Item Card and put it in their hand. The Deck must be shuffled after this. Rock smash does 30 damage to the opponent, but receiving heads in a coin toss will add another 30 to the damage. While the market price has been stated to be $266, the card is being sold closer to $300.

3) Rayquaza VMAX (Alternate Art Secret) - SWSH07: Evolving Skies (SWSH07)

Market Price: $275

Rayquaza VMAX (Alternate Art Secret) - SWSH07: Evolving Skies (SWSH07) (Image via tcgplayer.com)

The first ever legendary Dragon-type Pokemon returns with a VMAX variant in the Sword and Shield era. Rayquaza has several cards in the game already, with most of them being very valuable, but this Pokemon Trading Card is probably the most desirable due to its VMAX category and amazing alternate art. Defeating this Pokemon will reward the trainer with three prize cards.

Its first attack move, Max Burst, becomes stronger as more basic fire or lightning energy cards are discarded. Each discard increases damage by 80. The other ability of this card lets the player discard their hand and draw three new cards.

4) Umbreon VMAX (Alternate Art Secret) - SWSH07: Evolving Skies (SWSH07)

Market Price: $480

Umbreon VMAX (Alternate Art Secret) - SWSH07: Evolving Skies (SWSH07) (Image via tcgplayer.com)

Umbreon is a highly desirable Pokemon in general, with many of its Pokemon Trading cards being at the top of the list in terms of price. Its VMAX variant costs nearly $500.

The art on this Pokemon trading card features Umbreon in its Dynamax form trying to touch the moon. Using this card to evolve a Pokemon allows the player to switch a benched Pokemon with an active one. Its attack, Max Darkness, deals dark damage and lowers the opponent’s special defense. Fans looking to buy this card will be happy to know that it has dropped almost $100 in price in the last few months.

5) Charizard - SWSH066 (Prerelease Promo) [Staff] - SWSH: Sword & Shield Promo Cards (SWSD)

Market Price: $596

Charizard - SWSH066 (Prerelease Promo) [Staff] - SWSH: Sword & Shield Promo Cards (SWSD) (Image via tcgplayer.com)

The most coveted Pokemon of them all, this promo Charizard card sells for almost $600. It is also usually unavailable for purchase due to its rarity. This Pokemon Trading Card opts for a more classic look with a fiery lava aesthetic and features a Charizard flying around. The card was meant for staff only and was used as a pre-release promotion.

Once this card is played, players will be able to take the top three cards off the deck, keep one, and discard the other two. Royal Blaze hits the opponent with 100 damage and deals 50 more damage for each Leon card in the discard pile.

