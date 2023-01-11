5 games to play after completing Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

With many players nearing the end of their Pokemon Scarlet and Violet playthroughs from the holiday season, several may feel themselves craving more. These titles were some of the first in the franchise to implement many beloved gaming features like actual open-world elements and different quests to complete.

Finding the next stepping stone to enjoy their hobby can seem daunting for casual gamers, considering the industry is filled with long-anticipated sequels and competitive games. Sadly, this doesn't appeal to many gamers, which can leave many feeling left out of the experience.

Thankfully, there are tons of great games similar in experience to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. While Pokemon is the largest-grossing media franchise in the world, there are title games that gamers should try that may offer an even better experience.

Earthbound and 4 other great titles for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans

1) Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth

A great monster-collecting RPG like Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Digimon has always been one of the more underappreciated franchises from the late 90s. Though Digimon Survive just came out recently, Cyber Sleuth provides a more easily digestible experience that is more appealing for beginners.

Taking place in Japan, players take control of their avatar in a technologically advanced timeline complete with VR landscapes to explore and Digimon to meet and collect. Though some character designs can come off a bit over-the-top and a bit "showy," the gameplay and story can leave players pressing on to uncover the mysteries of the cyber world along with their Digimon companions.

Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth is available on all modern platforms and frequently goes on sale on online vending sites.

2) Persona 5 Royal

The latest entry in the Shin Megami Tensei franchise, Persona 5 Royal, is the upgraded version of Persona 5. Players can live as students by the day in the busy city of Tokyo. Still, after school, they rendezvous with their friends to dive into the metaverse and take on the evil shadows of nefarious teachers and politicians. The game also features a pseudo-monster collecting feature.

Where this game shines is in its characters. Even the villains of this title are ripe with personality, making every aspect of the title memorable. Much like in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the best parts of the game lie in spending time with your classmates, which concludes in an ultimate and emotional grand finale.

Persona 5 Royal is available on every modern platform and also goes on sale frequently on online vending sites like Steam and the Nintendo eShop.

3) Pokemon Black and White

Though any Pokemon game could scratch that itch that many may feel after completing Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Pokemon Black and White and their sequels, Black 2 and White 2, are considered the best in the franchise. When comparing the two, it is clear to see the influence this title had on the newest entries.

With Black and White's perfect difficulty curve and some of the most beloved characters in the main series, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans are bound to find something to love in this retro title.

The only downside is that these games are tough to come by. Given that they are old Pokemon titles for the Nintendo DS, they can be pretty expensive to purchase, leaving many to emulation.

4) The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Though its similarities to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet may not show initially, it begins to appear when looking at it through a more skeptical lens. One of the most fun parts of any Pokemon game comes in the freedom of constructing one's party. This level of freedom often dictates the playstyle trainers host during their playthrough.

The same can be said regarding Skyrim. However, what players do with this same freedom is much more world-shaping. Instead of choosing a starter, players can build their character entirely from scratch and decide whether to use ranged magic or melee attacks. Do players have what it takes to save Skyrim from the resurgence of dragons?

Skyrim is available on all modern platforms for around USD 20 and goes on sale frequently.

5) Earthbound

One of the most popular retro RPGs in recent years, Earthbound has gained much popularity following the uprise of indie RPGs. Like Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Earthbound caters to the child-like fantasy of seeing the world and saving the planet from certain doom. Realistic settings and relatable characters flesh out the world of Eagleland.

As players progress, things tend to get odder and odder. Fights against hostile stray dogs turn into showdowns with aggressive street signs and walking cups of hot coffee. This culminates in the team of characters named by the player coming together to take down the unseen threat to the past, present, and future, Giygas.

Gamers can find Earthbound now on Nintendo's SNES catalog, included with their Nintendo Switch Online subscription.

