5 least appealing Shiny Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon GO

With Shiny Dialga being available in Pokemon GO once again, the topic of Shiny Legendary Pokemon is more present among dedicated players. As many players know, these rare alternate colors are notorious for being rather hit-or-miss when it comes to their reception among the Pokemon community.

Given how rare these types of variants are to come across in Niantic's mobile game, it can be a bit disappointing to come across one with a less than desirable pallet. Given how much harder it is to encounter any in one of the mobile game's hardest Raid Bosses, it can be a huge punch to find an ugly Shiny variant of a Pokemon.

So which of the Legendaries in Pokemon GO have the worst Shiny variants? Having a bit of insider information can be helpful for players who are newer to the franchise know which of these rare creatures are not worth the effort of Shiny hunting.

5 worst Shiny variants in Pokemon Go

5) Zekrom

Zekrom is an interesting case as far as Shiny Pokemon GO. Given that its colors are basically all black, it could be figured that the only way to go change it is to turn its entire body a different color. However, the designers opted for a different way to show the difference between Shiny Zekrom and the one that belongs to a standard variety.

While the Shiny variant is slightly more blue than the standard version that is available, the big difference comes with its animations if one looks hard enough. Rather than glowing with blue light, Shiny Zekrom is bursting with green lighting. While the change is slight, it makes Zekrom look all the more cooler when it attacks, which leaves it at the number five spot.

4) Palkia

Standard Palkia (left) along side a Shiny Palkia (right) for comparison (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Sadly, in terms of Shiny forms for the main Sinnoh Legendary Pokemon, Palkia got the short end of the stick. Rather than looking oxidized like Dialga or having its details emphasized to fit its theme like Giratina's, Palkia received a sunburn despite being a Water-type. Talk about bad luck.

In all seriousness, Palkia's all-white body color turns into a more salmon-esque appearance. Its purple highlights also become a magenta color. While it is not the worst, it feels similar to the main variant and does not do much to improve on the original design. Thus, it is not worth the effort to hunt in Pokemon GO.

3) Tornadus

Shiny Tornadus (right) alongside a standard Tornadus (left) (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Tornadus is a bit of an unfortunate circumstance when it comes to its Shiny variant. In the transition from 2D spritework to 3D models, a lot of Pokemon had their colors brightened. This effect has still not been reverted, and for Tornadus, it midigates the difference between its Shiny and standard variant even more.

While Tornadus had much lighter skin and a deep, navy blue tail in the past, this has been weathered over time, resulting in the only difference being a change in it tail's color in Pokemon GO.

2) Articuno

Articuno alongside its Shiny variant (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While Articuno is another unfortunate victim of having its standard variant made much lighter with the 2D to 3D conversion than it was in previous generations, its Shiny variant was already blindingly bright as it was. This has made for an almost pure-white Shiny variant that does little for its base design in terms of uniqueness.

If it wasn't for the side-by-side comparison, It would be believable for players to think that the only difference was the tripoint crystal formation on its head. In short, since Pokemon were made much brighter when they were converted to 3D models, these sorts of Shiny variants are made even more uneventful.

1) Zapdos

Unlike prior entries that only have a single body part turn colors or have the saturation on their model turned up, Zapdos goes from being yellow to being yellow. Even before the conversion to 3D, Zapdos had one of the most notoriously disappointing shinies. This is only made it worse in Pokemon GO.

While other Pokemon on the list had slight differences, the only obvious difference for Shiny Zapdos in Pokemon GO is the little sparkle icon that shows up on the Pokemon's name when it is encountered. This makes Zapdos, hands down, the worst Shiny Pokemon.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

