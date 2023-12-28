5 Legendary Pokemon fans would like to see in Pokemon GO in 2024

Legendary Pokemon are some of the most powerful creatures in all of Pokemon GO. Possessing high stats and often a special attack exclusive to them, these Pocket Monsters are highly desired by the community. Though Niantic has added a number of these beasts to the game, there are still a few that are entirely missing.

With the new year almost upon us, the Pokemon GO community has tons of things to look forward to. There are bound to be more Legendary Pokemon added to the game in the coming year, but one thing that is not certain is which creatures the developer will pick. So, what five Pocket Monsters would be great to see in the title?

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

5 Legendary Pokemon that should come to Pokemon GO in 2024

1) Type: Null and Silvally

Silvally, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Type: Null and its evolution, Silvally, would be very interesting creatures to have in Pokemon GO. Due to Silvally's unique gimmick of being able to change its type with different items, the Pocket Monster could offer a bevy of customization options never seen in the mobile game thus far.

With the reason behind the duo's existence being to take down Ultra Beasts, Type: Null could be a reward for a future event's special research when the rest of the Ultra Beasts are brought into the game.

However, implementing the other types Silvally can change into may be a bit tricky. This is because the creature requires a different item for each type.

2) Urshifu

Urshifu as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Introduced in the Isle of Armor DLC for Pokemon Sword and Shield, Urshifu has quickly become one of the most popular Legendary creatures in competitive play. It even has a spot on the roster of the spin-off MOBA, Pokemon Unite. As such, it might be time for this creature to make its Pokemon GO debut.

Urshifu and its pre-evolved form, Kubfu, might be a bit tricky to implement properly, as it requires the use of the Scroll of Darkness or the Scroll of Waters.

However, Niantic will likely require players to collect 400 Kubfu candies before they can evolve the Pocket Monster, as it does with other high-powered species like Gyarados.

3) Crowned Sword and Shield Zacian and Zamazenta

Crowned Zacian and Zamazenta, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Zacian and Zamazenta may already be obtainable in Pokemon GO, but their true forms have yet to make their debut. Through the use of the Rusted Sword or Rusted Shield, depending on which one the player has, their noble dog will transform into its Crowned form, granting it more attack or defense and an additional Steel typing.

While it is most likely that Niantic will include these forms as separate creatures, it would be interesting to see the developer make these forms a bit more unique.

Balancing them like Mega Evolutions, as they did with Primal Groudon and Kyogre, would grant these Pocket Monsters a strong and lore-friendly buff in Pokemon GO's Raid Battles since these beasts are known for their battles against giant species.

4) Eternatus

Eternatus, as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Eternatus is a very important piece in Galar's lore. Being the cause of the Darkest Day calamity 3,000 years before Pokemon Sword and Shield, the creature is the reason why Dynamaxing and Gigantimaxing even exist in the first place.

Being a species that could only be captured in raid battles, it would only make sense to include Eternatus in the title where the concept of raids was introduced.

Given the scale and power of Eternatus, we may be very far out from its debut. It is likely that Niantic is saving the creature for the future Pokemon GO Tour: Galar event that may take place four years from now. However, this is merely speculation. The developer could just decide to release it in 2024.

5) Ogerpon

Ogerpon's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Introduced in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Teal Mask expansion, Ogerpon has quickly become a fan favorite. As such, it would be nice to see the creature make an appearance in Pokemon GO in the near future.

However, since Ogerpon is a species with many different forms, depending on the mask it wears, it would most likely be handled similarly to Deoxys and Genesect.

Players would have to challenge different versions of Ogerpon in raids, with each specimen sporting a different mask. Much like the main series, these masks would determine the typing of its signature move, Ivy Cudgel. These masks also add a secondary typing depending on which one Ogerpon is wearing.