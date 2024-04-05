5 licenses with the highest Critical Rate in Pokemon Unite

In the heat of a Pokemon Unite battle, a well-placed critical hit can dramatically shift the momentum in favor of your team. Critical hits deal additional damage, and having a Pocket Monster with a high critical rate can be a game-changer, especially when every second and every hit counts. As such, trainers looking to maximize their damage output should consider the critical rate stat of their critter.

At max level 15, without the influence of Held Items or Emblems, certain Pokemon stand out for their ability to land these game-changing strikes more frequently. Let's dive into our list of the five best licenses with the highest critical rate in Pokemon Unite.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

5 Pokemon Unite Licenses with the highest Critical Rate stats

1) Charizard

Charizard in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Critical Rate: 30%

30% Role: All-Rounder

All-Rounder Suggested Held Items to enhance Critical Rate: Scope Lens and Razor Claw

Topping our list is the iconic Charizard, flying high with a critical rate of 30% in Pokemon Unite.

As an All-Rounder, Charizard's versatility in battle is unmatched. With the best build and moveset, this Fire/Flying-type critter is capable of delivering devastating blows that are further enhanced by its high critical rate.

Whether it's searing opponents with a blast of fire or tearing through defenses with its powerful claws, Charizard's ability to consistently land critical hits makes it a top-tier threat in any team composition.

2) Decidueye

Decidueye (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Critical Rate: 30%

30% Role: Attacker

Attacker Suggested Held Items to enhance Critical Rate: Scope Lens and Razor Claw

Decidueye, the arrow quill Pokemon, brings a unique blend of stealth and precision to the table. Matching the critical rate of 30%, Decidueye excels in picking off opponents from a distance, with its critical hits ensuring that its targets feel every shot.

This makes Decidueye a critical player in taking down key targets and swaying battles in its team's favor.

3) Cinderace

Cinderace in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Critical Rate: 30%

30% Role: Attacker

Attacker Suggested Held Items to enhance Critical Rate: Scope Lens and Razor Claw

Cinderace, with its fiery kicks and explosive gameplay, also boasts a critical rate of 30%.

This soccer-star Pokemon can unleash a quick-paced barrage of attacks that not only deal significant damage but also have a high chance of landing critical hits, devastating opponents and often securing key eliminations in skirmishes and team fights.

4) Greninja

Greninja (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Critical Rate: 30%

30% Role: Attacker

Attacker Suggested Held Items to enhance Critical Rate: Scope Lens and Razor Claw

Greninja, the ninja frog Pokemon, ties for the highest critical rate in Pokemon Unite at an impressive 30%.

Known for its agility and unpredictable attack patterns, Greninja can consistently dish out heavy damage, further amplified by its propensity for critical hits. This makes it a persistent menace to any opposing team.

5) Dragapult

Dragapult in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Critical Rate: 25%

25% Role: Attacker

Attacker Suggested Held Items to enhance Critical Rate: Scope Lens and Razor Claw

Dragapult is a phantom dragon that strikes fear into the hearts of its foes. With a critical rate of 25%, the Pocket Monster is a formidable Attacker that can change the tide of battle with its high-speed attacks and elusive movements.

While it may have the lowest critical rate on our list, Dragapult's unique combination of speed and power makes it a constant threat on the battlefield.

These Pocket Monsters are the elite when it comes to landing critical hits in Pokemon Unite, turning the tide of battle with their powerful strikes.

Trainers looking to capitalize on high damage output would do well to consider these Pokemon Unite licenses, as their ability to frequently land critical hits can be the difference between victory and defeat.

Whether it's through the elusive strikes of Dragapult or the fiery fury of Charizard, incorporating these high critical-rate Pokemon into your strategy can unleash a devastating barrage upon your foes.