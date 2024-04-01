5 major Pokemon GO highlights from March 2024

March 2024 was a big month for Pokemon GO in terms of content updates. Not only did we get the start of the World of Wonders season, but the community also received some nice events, as well as some changes to the game on the battle side of its gameplay.

With April finally here, players have a bevy of new events and updates to look forward to. Nevertheless, it can be somewhat nostalgic to take a look back on the month prior, observing some of the many highlights it had. Here are five of the best moments from Pokemon GO during March 2024.

NOTE: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Five best moments from Pokemon GO during March 2024

1) Taken Over

March 2024's Taken Over event introduced the playerbase to Shadow Groudon. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Though the Shadow Mewtwo raids were very questionable in the eyes of the community, the overall Taken Over event has been one of the best to ever see live servers. Giovanni, the leader of Team GO Rocket, has a new partner by his side, Shadow Groudon. This is the first time Groudon's shadow variant has ever been made available in Pokemon GO.

Not only was Shadow Groudon available during the event, but a wide array of other Shadow Pokemon like Shadow Machop and Shadow Poliwag were available as well. With so many competitively viable Shadow Pokemon available, this event earns its spot on the list without question.

2) Verdant Wonders

Verdant Wonders gave players another chance to catch the Mythical Zarude from the Galar region. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Verdant Wonders event featured many beloved Grass-types like Bulbasaur and Tangela, as well as various other forest-themed monsters. However, the big draw to this event was the return of Zarude, the Mythical Pokemon of the Galar region. This powerful Grass and Dark-type has made quite a name for itself in the Master League following its debut.

While the ticket to get the Mythical Pokemon costs around $8, many hardcore players would see the price as a great deal. It is unknown when Zarude will be available again. Hopefully, everyone who wanted one was able to get one during the Verdant Wonders event.

3) Primal Raid Days

The Primals are the strongest monsters of their respective elements in Pokemon GO. (Image via Niantic)

On March 17 and 23, Niantic released Raid Day events for Primal Groudon and Primal Kyogre in Pokemon GO. These are very valuable monsters to obtain considering how high their damage output potential can be in Raid Battles. Being essentially Mega Evolutions for Legendary Pokemon, these creatures have unparalleled stats.

Considering how powerful these Legendaries are, Niantic does not like to give them away too often. As such, these two Raid Days, each having their own respective event tickets for $5 each, are great chances for players to get their hands on mighty monsters like these.

4) Litten Community Day

Litten is the Fire-type starter from the Alola region. (Image via Niantic)

The monthly Community Day in Pokemon GO is always a highlight. An event that debuts the shiny variant of a monster, makes it easier to catch and gives that monster a new move upon evolving is bound to be a hit with the playerbase. Incineroar, Litten's final form, was in desperate need of Blast Burn in order to keep up with other relevant Fire-types in competitive play.

These events also feature exclusive raids, stickers, and an event ticket that can be purchased for more rewards and encounters with the different evolutions of Litten. It is not uncommon for collectors to finish these events with shiny forms of each member of the spotlight creature's evolutionary line.

5) Poipole

Poipole is one of the only Ultra Beasts capable of evolving. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Poipole debuted on the first day of the World of Wonders season. On March 1, every player received a special research story that would reward them with an encounter with this special Ultra Beast.

Poipole can evolve into Naganadel with 200 Poipole candies. Since there are no other ways to catch Poipole yet, players are going to have to use their Rare Candies or register it as their Buddy Pokemon.

Ultra Beasts are a rare and forgotten archetype in the Pokemon franchise, so seeing them get some love in Pokemon GO is always nice to see. Especially in the case of Poipole and Naganadel, who are arguably some of the most unique Ultra Beasts in the franchise due to its capability to evolve and lore as a Starter Pokemon from another dimension.