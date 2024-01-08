The most memorable Eevee moments in the Pokemon anime vary depending on who is asked. Still, there's no doubt that the genetically unstable Pocket Monster has left a sizable mark on the series. Eevee's cuteness and its ability to evolve into eight different species have allowed it to pop up quite often in the anime, with it being a part of multiple trainers' teams throughout Ash's adventures.

Although it has yet to appear in the ongoing Pokemon Horizons series, Eevee has been a mainstay creature from the earliest days of the Pocket Monsters anime. It will likely remain part of the animated lexicon for years to come due to its immense popularity with fans, but it doesn't hurt to look back on its most memorable moments to this point.

5 most memorable Eevee moments in the Pokemon anime

1) Gary's Eevee beats Ash's Pikachu (The Rivalry Revival)

Gary's Eevee was a capable fighter in the anime's Orange Islands Arc (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Although it was a tough loss for Ash in the Pokemon anime, the Orange Islands Arc's episode The Rivalry Revival showed what Eevee could accomplish without evolving. With Ash's friends and Professor Oak in attendance, Gary Oak's Eevee went toe-to-toe with Ash's beloved Pikachu to show what the two trainers had learned and accomplished during their Indigo/Orange League adventures.

Gary's well-trained Eevee's mastery over defensive techniques like Reflect and Double Team kept it far from Pikachu's Electric-type assault. When the latter attempted to heavily damage its foe with Thunder, Eevee moved in with a Skull Bash attack, knocking out Pikachu in one hit. The victory was a signature one for Gary and one that Ash and his Pikachu wouldn't forget for some time.

2) May hatches her Eevee (Time Warp Heals All Wounds)

May's Eevee was one of her most stalwart partners in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Much like Ash's Pikachu in the Pokemon anime, May's Eevee was an inseparable partner during her adventures. Her seventh creature overall, May received Eevee's egg from a Kanto Day-Care service in May's Egg-Cellent Adventure, nurturing and caring for it for seven episodes until Time Warp Heals All Wounds, when her efforts resulted in the egg hatching in Fuscia City after some time travel antics.

Since that fateful day, Eevee assisted May in many escapades. May and Eevee competed in several contests, including one in Gardenia Town, where they overcame Brock's Marshtomp. Eevee would go on to evolve into Glaceon near Snowpoint City before May's return in A Full Course Tag Battle! The two were even present to watch Ash's battle against Leon.

3) The Battling Eevee Brothers episode

The Battling Eevee Brothers episode showed that Eevee can be great without evolution (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Arguably one of the most Eevee-centered episodes in the anime was the 40th entry in the first Pokemon anime season, where a boy named Mikey, who lived near Cinnabar Island, was met with a conundrum: His older brothers, who have a Vaporeon, Jolteon, and Flareon, tell him that the only way he can win battles is to evolve his Eevee. Mikey wants to keep his Eevee as is and doesn't want to battle.

After an assault by Team Rocket, Mikey's Eevee defends his brothers' battered Eevee-lutions, defeating Jesse and James. Instead of evolving Eevee, Mikey decides to become an Eevee trainer exclusively, and his partner's prowess earns him the admiration of his brothers. This is an impactful Pokemon anime episode concerning Eevee, as it shows that evolving it isn't the path for all trainers.

4) The Where Are You Going, Eevee? shorts

Sandy the Eevee in the anime's "Where Are You Going, Eevee?" Sun * Moon shorts (Image via The Pokemon Company)

During Pokemon the Series: Sun & Moon's run, a collection of six post-episode shorts ran under the name Where Are You Going, Eevee? followed a shaggy-haired wild Eevee's antics until it encounters Ash and his friends. This Eevee has several mishaps, but in the final episode of the mini-series, it remains lonely and trainer-less after meeting Ash, an overall disheartening event.

Fortunately, the 99th episode of Sun & Moon sees the Eevee meeting Lana after many journeys, including a brush with the villainous Team Skull. Lana captures the Eevee and names it Sandy, putting an end to its loneliness. All in all, while Eevee's impact wasn't important to the overall plot, its adventures ended with one of the most heartwarming on-screen moments.

5) Ash helps Risa catch Eevee for her sick brother (The Power of Us movie)

Ash helps Risa catch a wild Eevee in The Power of Us animated movie (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It may not be the most iconic Pokemon moment for Ash, but this feel-good moment is certainly worth consideration in 2018's The Power of Us film. Ash and Pikachu meet Risa, a former star athlete who agrees to catch an Eevee for her sick brother Rick despite not knowing much about Pocket Monsters. After a Catch Race event, Ash and Pikachu happily offer to assist Risa in helping her brother.

Entering a grassy clearing, the stubborn wild Eevee wasn't an easy catch, and Pikachu had to spring into action to help. Fortunately, Ash's Pikachu fought well, weakening the Eevee enough for Risa to catch on her second Poke Ball throw. The Eevee would go on to battle through an injury at the film's conclusion, helping Risa return Fula City's eternal flame and summon Lugia to put out a raging wildfire.

Ash may not have thought much about helping to catch this Eevee at first, but its significance as being Rick's partner during his illness and ultimately helping to save the day can't be overstated.

Poll : Should Eevee feature more often in the Pokemon anime? Yes! Nope! 0 votes