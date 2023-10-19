5 Pokemon to catch in Pokemon GO Halloween 2023 Part 1

The Halloween celebrations in Pokemon GO generate a lot of hype each year. Thanks to the season bringing waves of Ghost-type creatures to encounter and collect, many trainers do not miss events during this period. With the recent announcement of the first part of the festivities in 2023, players have tons to look forward to.

Many trainers will gravitate towards the newer Halloween content or raids. Some may even want to wait until the occasion transitions to the Team Rocket Takeover. However, this would mean that players would miss out on the amazing additions coming in the first wave of the seasonal event.

So, what are some creatures trainers should look out for?

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

5 Pokemon to look for during the first part of Pokemon GO's Halloween event

1) Houndstone

Houndstone's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Players will want to be on the lookout for Houndstone, the newest addition to Pokemon GO. Houndstone and its pre-evolved form, Greavard, will be featured with a much higher spawn rate during the Halloween event, meaning trainers will be able to find them more easily.

Players will be able to find Greavard through both wild encounters and timed research rewards. Once they obtain 50 Greavard candies, they will be able to evolve the creature into Houndstone.

Houndstone is a very tanky pure Ghost-type creature that may have some potential in the Great League and could be useful for defending gyms.

2) Spiritomb

Spiritomb's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Spiritomb has returned to Pokemon GO for the Halloween season. Notable for its sheer rarity in the mobile game, the creature will be available in the form of a research reward after completing its research tasks. A fortunate few will even be able to capture it in its shiny variant.

Funnily enough, Spiritomb has been practically weeded out of the metagame in favor of Sableye, who is one of the weaker Pocket Monsters in the main series. While Spiritomb may not be a good contender in the metagame, it is still one of the rarest creatures in all of Pokemon GO, meaning trainers will not want to miss their chance to get one.

3) Darkrai

Darkrai as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Darkrai is the best pure Dark-type creature in all of Pokemon GO. It is one of the best counters to some of the strongest raid bosses in the game. This means that it is a must-have for raiders everywhere. The creature even has amazing coverage options with moves of the Fighting, Ghost, and Poison varieties.

While Darkrai is amazing for raid battles, it tends to fall short in the competitive scene due to its offense-oriented stat spread not offering much in terms of bulk. However, some players have seen success in the Master League, thanks to its Dark typing posing a threat to both forms of Giratina.

4) Trevenant

Trevenant's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Phantump, Trevenant's pre-evolved form, will be everywhere during the Halloween event in Pokemon GO. This means finding candies to evolve one into Trevenant will be incredibly easy. Phantump will even appear as a three-star raid boss, meaning players can more easily get one with higher IVs.

Trevenant is known for being the best Ghost-type creature in Great League alongside Sableye. Competitive battlers will want to make sure they have at least one by the time the event concludes.

Pokemon GO players will be able to get both Phantump and Trevenant in their respective shiny forms.

5) Chandelure

Chandelure's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

With the Halloween event bringing a surplus of Litwick to Pokemon GO, trainers will not want to miss their chance to get Chandelure. Chandelure is one of the best Ghost-type creatures in the game, with it being a star choice for raiding, as well as having relatively consistent usage in every tier of play in the Battle League.

The only drawback to Litwick's evolution is that it requires a large amount of candies. Not only do players need to have a total of 125 candies to evolve a Litwick into a Chandelure, but they must also have a Unova Stone. Thankfully, Chandelure is very much worth the effort to obtain.