5 Pokemon that could have three typings

Of course, it has always been that Pokemon could only have a maximum of two typings. Every now and then, a Pokemon will have features or lore that applies to a type it doesn’t have. This could be because its type changed from an evolution or because it learns many moves of another type.

Which Pokemon could use a third typing?

5) Dragalge

Dragalge learns many Water-type moves (Image via Game Freak)

One couldn’t be blamed for thinking that a Pokemon based on kelp should be Water-type. For a Pokemon that is Dragon-type and Poison-type, Dragalge sure has a great Water movepool: it learns Bubble, Aqua Tail, Waer Pulse, and Hydro Pump all through leveling up.

4) Dhelmise

Dhelmise is based off of an anchor (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Despite being based on an anchor, Dhelmise is a Grass and Ghost-type Pokemon. Its ability, however, is quite literally called Steelworker (which gives Steel moves a 50% boost). Since most Dhelmise will be using Steel moves anyways, it’s surprising that it isn’t Steel-type, to begin with.

3) Tyranitar

Both of Tyranitar's pre-evolutions were Ground-type (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Tyranitar starts off as Larvitar, a Rock/Ground-type Pokemon. Larvitar evolves into Pupitar, a Rock/Ground-type Pokemon. Yet, despite being able to learn Earthquake, Earth Power and Bulldoze, Tyranitar somehow loses the Ground typing.

Of course, gaining Dark makes perfect sense for Tyranitar. It is based on a Godzilla-like monster, and is quite menacing in its own right. This Pokemon definitely could have kept the Ground typing, though.

2) Gyarados

Gyarados learns many Dragon-type moves (Image via Bandai Namco)

Quite frankly, it’s a dragon. Without knowing its typing, many newcomers to Pokemon consider Gyarados a dragon. It learns Dragon Rage, Twister, and Dragon Dance. It is a dragon in all but typing.

In fact, one could argue that Water/Dragon is simply a better type combo than Water/Flying since Gyarados originally learned no Flying-type moves (it has since learned Bounce). Alternatively, though, it can be considered worthy of the Water, Flying, and Dragon types all at once.

1) Lugia

When learning that it’s called the Diving Pokemon, one might think it assuredly would be Water-type. Not only does Lugia know several Water-type moves (Rain Dance, Hydro Pump, Surf, etc.), but it is literally found underneath a waterfall in a place called Whirl Islands.

Given Lugia’s features and lore, it also makes sense why it would be Psychic and Flying-type. The Water-type could easily be thrown in as a third typing, though.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the writer's own opinion.

