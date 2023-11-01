5 rare Pokemon to catch in Pokemon GO Dia de Muertos

With Halloween coming to a close for Pokemon GO, players have their attention turned to the upcoming Dia de Muertos event for the popular mobile game. While some may just expect more of the same monsters from the Halloween event to make an appearance, Niantic went the extra mile to give this event its own set of special spawns.

With this event being one of the shortest Niantic has released in recent times, players will need to be at their A-game if they want to make the most of it. With this in mind, here are some Pokemon should players keep an eye out for if they want to participate in the Dia de Muertos event.

Pokemon GO's 5 rarest creatures during the Dia de Muertos event

1) Costumed Cubone

Cubone as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

For the casual audience, costumed Pokemon are a great chance to add some rare variants of favorites to their collection. For the year 2023, Niantic added new costumed Pokemon in both Cubone and Marowak to the roster for the Dia de Muertos celebration. These costumes feature the creatures wearing a festive crown of cempasuchil flowers.

Although both creatures perform less than favorably in competitive play, these costumed variants are incredibly valuable. In fact, you can purchase accounts hosting monsters with these rare costumes. While most would not be inclined to sell their accounts for such a reason, these costumed monsters are still very rare.

2) Alolan Marowak

Alolan Marowak as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Alolan Marowak is one of the rarerest creatures in Pokemon GO, thanks to its being the evolved regional form of a monster that lacks a respective form. What this means is that Alolan Marowak is originally supposed to evolve from a standard Cubone. However, since the game works much differently from the main series, you cannot evolve a Cubone into an Alolan Marowak, and it has to be obtained through special means.

Thankfully, the Dia de Muertos event for the mobile game gives you the chance to get your hands on this rare monster once again in the form of research rewards. While Alolan Marowak is still a rare encounter from Research Task encounters, this is still the best time for you to add one to your collection.

3) Bombirdier

Bombirdier's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Bombirdier is one of the newest creatures in the franchise. Ir debuted in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and there are still players who may not even know this creature exists. As such, it has yet to really find footing in Pokemon GO's rotation of wild spawns, making the upcoming Dia de Muertos event the best time to get one.

Throughout the upcoming event, Bombirdier will be available in the form of a 3-Star Raid Boss in Pokemon GO. Since it will only be a 3-Star Boss, it can be easily taken down by one experienced player or a small group of trainers. Since Bombirdier is a rare Pokemon already, you will want to take your chance to get one now.

4) Phantump

Phantump as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Phantump is a Grass and Ghost-type known for evolving into Trevenant, one of the best Ghost-types in Pokemon GO's Battle League. As such, Phantump is a must-have from this event for those who have an interest in the game's competitive Battle League. However, finding it may be a bit tricky.

Since Phantump is a rare wild spawn for the event, you will have to tilt the odds in your favor if you want to get your hands on one of these creatures. Using the weather-boosting mechanic, you can greatly increase your odds of finding Phantump in sunny weather. Since foggy weather would only make the other Ghost-types in the event spawn more likely too, aiming for the sun is the best bet.

5) Darkrai

Darkrai as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Darkrai is the best Dark-type in Pokemon GO right now. As a Mythical Pokemon, Darkrai possesses some serious offensive stats that make it the perfect addition to almost any raid team. Since it is so rare, Niantic only releases this creature through raids twice a year or so.

The Dia de Muertos event for Pokemon GO will mark the conclusion of Darkrai's availability in raids, so you will want to pick it up before it goes away until next year.