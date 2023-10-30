Best tips and tricks for Yamask Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO

Tuesday brings the newest Spotlight Hour event to Pokemon GO. To celebrate the last week of October, Yamask will be available for players to catch at an increased spawn rate for a limited amount of time. As such, a lot of players will want to take full advantage of this event. However, since these weekly events are a lot more low-key than the monthly Community Day, not a lot of players may know how they can make the most of it.

Spotlight Hours serve as a way to give players a much easier way of collecting some of the rare creatures in the game. So, what should players know about this upcoming Yamask Spotlight Hour? Many different factors contribute to these sorts of events that players can use to their advantage.

How to make the most of the Yamask Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO

Yamask as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Right away, it should be noted that this event will be featuring the Unovan variant of Yamask, not its Galarian variant, as featured in Pokemon Sword and Shield. This means players cannot evolve the Yamasks caught in this event into Runerigus; they will instead evolve into Cofagrigus once players collect the required 50 Yamask candies.

Additionally, Yamask will be available in its shiny form during the event. This could be a great opportunity for shiny hunters to find another species to add to their collection. With this in mind, there are a few helpful tips that players should keep in mind if they intend on hunting Shiny Yamask. These tips also extend to finding other wild Shiny Pokemon.

The first thing players should keep in mind is the weather of the area they are playing in. Pokemon GO hosts a special weather-boosting mechanic that changes with the different weather conditions around the player.

Depending on the climate, creatures of a certain type will be more likely to spawn. Since Yamask is a pure Ghost-type, it has the highest concentration of spawning in foggy weather.

Players can also make use of the Incense item. A consumable found in the shop or by spinning Pokestops, the Incense is a cornerstone in shiny hunts across Pokemon GO. These items work by attaching themselves to the player's avatar upon use. For its duration, it will increase the spawn rate of wild Pokemon around the player for as long as they remain active.

Trainers can also use the Lure Module item to help increase spawn rates. These items work very similarly to Incenses, but they work by attaching to Pokestops and gyms rather than the player's avatar. Upon activation, wild Pokemon will start spawning at a greatly increased rate around the immediate area where it was set.

Apart from shiny hunting, the Yamask Spotlight Hour event in Pokemon GO will also feature a double multiplier for all candies received from catching wild Pokemon. This will be the best time to grind for Yamask candies to evolve one into Cofagrigus for the sake of Pokedex completion or to use it in competitive battles.