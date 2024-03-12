5 rare Pokemon to catch during Pokemon GO Weather Week

Pokemon GO Weather Week is just a couple of days away, and with that comes waves of players wondering what the most valuable catches from the event may be. Thankfully, this event aims to have some very interesting spawns, with a majority of them tied to the weather in the area the player is currently inhabiting.

Thankfully, Niantic has released some information to shed some light on the topic of rare creatures that can make an appearance during Pokemon GO Weather Week. From this, we know there will be tons of valuable monsters for trainers to collect. Here are five that every player should keep an eye out for.

Pokemon GO Weather Week's 5 rarest creatures

1) Charizard

Charizard is incredibly rare to see in the wild since it is a fully-evolved Pokemon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Charizard is a very valuable monster for raiders and battlers alike. This beloved lizard can be found inhabiting 3-Star Raids throughout Pokemon GO Weather Week. Since Charizard is incredibly weak to Rock-type attacks, players with good enough monsters may even be able to take it on solo.

This starter from the Kanto region even has the capacity to Mega Evolve, providing further uses for the creature like Raid Battles and gym sieges. Those who feel tempted to grind out these raids will also have the chance to find Charizard in its shiny variant.

2) Regice

Regice is a member of the powerful Legendary Golem trio, some of the best Legendaries in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Regice is the 5-Star Raid Boss players will find during Pokemon GO Weather Week. This creature is one of the most powerful Legendaries in competitive play, and it is quite rare in and of itself. Although it has a terrible defensive typing of pure Ice, its niche playstyle allows it and its fellow golems to spam charged attacks, making for immaculate shield pressure.

However, since it is a defensive 5-Star Raid Boss, it is not recommended to be challenged solo. This means that you need the assistance of at least one other experienced battler for the best chance of success against this sturdy wall of a golem.

3) Tyranitar

Tyranitar is a Pseudo-Legendary Pokemon, meaning it will not be easy to obtain regularly (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mega Tyranitar will be the main threat in Mega Raids during Pokemon GO Weather Week. Defeating this boss in combat will yield the chance to catch one, with a chance of it being shiny as well. Tyranitar is the Pseudo-Legendary Pokemon of the Johto region, meaning Niantic has made it very challenging to get this creature through natural means, so grabbing one during Weather Week is a great idea.

In addition to the chance to catch one of your own, you will also be rewarded with Mega Energy for Tyranitar after completing one of these raids, allowing you access to Mega Tyranitar themselves. Although its use in competitive play may not be the best, Tyranitar is still a valuable monster to look out for.

4) Amaura

Amaura is a Fossil Pokemon, one of the rarest types of creatures in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Amaura may have received a significant boost in its spawn rate for the event, but it is normally one of the rarest Pokemon in Pokemon GO. Fossil Pokemon like Amaura, Kabuto, and Cranidos typically only spawn in the wild during the Adventure Week event in the summer. As such, it is a bit of a surprise to see this dinosaur appear in the middle of March.

Amaura can spawn in the wild, but if players want one with better stats to use its evolution in special cups where it thrives, it may be a better investment to catch one from defeating it in 1-Star Raids. No matter how you go about finding one, you will still have a chance of findind its shiny variant.

5) Drampa

Drampa is one of the newest creatures to come to Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Drampa is one of the newest monsters to come to Pokemon GO, and as such, a lot of players are still excited about getting their hands on one. Since Drampa is a relatively powerful Dragon-type with high base stats, it is likely that Niantic will significantly cut down on Drampa's spawns in the future, so players should get one now while they can.

During Pokemon GO Weather Week, Drampa will be available in 3-Star Raids. It is the only Normal and Dragon-type in the franchise, so it is very unique compared to other dragons in the game. Although the community has yet to come to a consensus on whether or not it is good in PvP, it has a lot of potential.