5 PvP picks to farm during Pokemon GO Weather Week

Pokemon GO Weather Week is almost here. It is set to bring many weather-themed Pocket Monsters, like the beloved Castform, into the game with an increased spawn rate. Of course, like in other events, some of these creatures are surprisingly helpful in competitive play.

With tons of powerful critters set to appear during Weather Week, keeping track of which ones are worth the effort can be quite overwhelming. Here are five picks trainers should keep in mind when hunting during the event.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Pokemon GO Weather Week's 5 best spawns for competitive play

1) Lickitung

Lickitung is one of Pokemon GO's best Normal-type creatures for the Great League (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Lickitung is one of Pokemon GO Great League's best Normal-type stamina tanks. Thankfully, it will be one of the easier creatures to catch during Weather Week, thanks to its increased chance of spawning anywhere, regardless of the weather conditions. Lucky trainers can even find it in its rare shiny variant.

Lickitung is extremely bulky, boasting one of the highest stamina stats in the Great League meta. With access to coverage moves like Lick and Power Whip, the creature can go head-to-head against other metagame staples like Swampert, Annihilape, and Azumarill.

With this in mind, players should consider grinding encounters to max out a Lickitung during this event.

2) Drifloon

Drifloon evolves into Drifblim, one of the only Ghost and Flying-types in the franchise (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Drifloon is one of the many creatures making an appearance during Pokemon GO Weather Week, regardless of the weather conditions. This creature evolves into Drifblim, one of the most consistent stamina tanks in both the Great and Ultra Leagues.

Drifblim's ability to take down metagame staples like Deoxys Defense, Clodsire, Medicham, and Cresselia makes it the perfect anti-meta pick for players looking to mix up their parties a bit.

Given how common Drifloon will be during Pokemon GO Weather Week, players might as well catch as many as they can to grind for candies.

3) Charizard

Charizard is a notable choice in the Ultra League while also having relevance in the Great League as well

Charizard has a reputation for being one of the best creatures in Pokemon GO, and it will be available through Three-Star Raids during Weather Week. Being a Fire and Flying-type Pocket Monster, it is incredibly strong offensively but struggles a bit defensively against Rock-type opponents. Nevertheless, it is still a top performer in the Great and Ultra Leagues.

In addition, Charizard has the ability to Mega Evolve into one of two forms. This makes it the best creature for players who need a Fire-type raid attacker. Since it can be encountered through Three-Star Raid Battles, it is much easier to find one with higher IVs while collecting the XL candies from completing these battles.

4) Regice

Regice and the other Regi golems are surprisingly good in Pokemon GO, considering how terrible they are in the main series (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Regice is the Five-Star Raid Boss that will be inhabiting raids during Pokemon GO Weather Week. While the creature does possess the relatively weak pure Ice typing, its defensive stats are second to none. For this reason, it performs consistently among all tiers of competitive play.

Regice is a great choice for any team, but trainers require a bit of game knowledge to use it. This is because its preferred fast attack, Lock-On, has an odd use. Rather than dealing damage, Lock-On gathers large bursts of charged attack energy, allowing Regice to dish out some serious shield pressure in the early game.

5) Hippopotas

Hippopotas is a great catch thanks to it evolving into Hippowdon (Image via Game Freak)

Appearing during Pokemon GO Weather Week as a One-Star Raid Boss, Hippopotas is worth the effort to obtain. Its evolution, Hippowdon, is one of the most consistent Ground-type creatures in the game, performing well in every competitive tier.

Having access to Bite, the elemental fang moves, and the almost-exclusive Sand Attack, Hippowdon can adopt any play style.

Sand Attack performs similarly to Lock-On, being a move used for energy generation over power. However, unlike Lock-On, Sand Attack is a Ground-type move, meaning it has the capacity to deal super-effective damage.