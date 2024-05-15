5 reasons Charizard is so popular among Pokemon fans

Charizard is arguably the most popular Pokemon in the franchise, outside of its main mascot, Pikachu. However, after being subjected to all the hype for the monster for the many years it has been a part of the series, some fans may be wondering what makes Charizard such a beloved creature. With all the support the monster has seen through the years, there is a lot to love about the Pokemon franchise's original dragon.

Here are five reasons why fans love Charizard, the fully-evolved starter hailing from the Kanto region.

5 reasons Pokemon fans love Charizard

1) One of the original 151

Charizard is one of the original creatures to release in the franchise's first generation (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Many older fans have a love for Charizard due to it being one of the original creatures in the first games, Pokemon Red and Blue. As such, many fans who have a fond nostalgia for this generation often think of Charizard as well. Charizard also sports a sharper and scarier design compared to most newer creatures' more smooth and plush-like designs.

Being one of the original creatures also means that it has had a large amount of attention in all forms of media, like the manga, anime, card game, and the main series and spin-off video games. With so many different lights to see the fiery beast in, every type of fan has a deep appreciation for Charizard.

2) A beloved Starter Pokemon

Charizard starts off as Charmander, one of the three Kanto starters (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Many players who began their journeys in the Kanto or Kalos region have had to choose between the three iconic Kanto starters. Being often the first creatures players pick for their adventure, players grow attached to their starter. This is the case for Charizard, who begins every playthrough as Charmander.

Standing out even in its base form with its distinguished fire tail, many veterans who began their experience with the series from the beginning have chosen Charmander at least once. With players being given the option again in the sixth generation, a new wave of younger fans have grown attached to their first Charizard in a similar way.

3) Many Spin-off appearances

Charizard has made appearances in many different types of games as well (Image via Nintendo)

Charizard is one of the few monsters to make an appearance in spin-offs and other games as well. Most notably, Charizard is a playable fighter in the Super Smash Brothers games, with his apperance in Brawl and Ultimate being accompanied by Squirtle, Ivysaur, and its trainer.

Additionally, Charizard is also in popular side games in the Pokemon franchise like Pokken Tournament and the popular Pokemon Unite competitive MOBA. Charizard is also a great character in each of these games it is in, incentivizing more players to pick it as their favorite.

4) Many appearances in the anime

Many reputable characters from the anime had a Charizard in their party (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Charizard has become a symbol of maturity among members of the anime series' cast. Starting with Ash as he develops into a better trainer throughout his adventures through Kanto, Charizard became a staple for older and more experienced trainers in the franchise like Leon, Alain, Kaiwe, and Friede.

Many famous fights from the anime also featured a trainer going against a Charizard. The final match of the Masters Eight Finals, the Kalos Pokemon League, and the battle against Mewtwo in the Pokemon Origins special all featured Charizard in a heated battle.

5) Many different forms

Charizard has many different alternate forms in the franchise (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Charizard has become infamous in the community for receiving many different kinds of powered-up forms in the main series. Starting in the sixth generation, Charizard received two distinct Mega Evolutions depending on the version of game that players had. In the eighth generation, Charizard received a Gigantamax form.

Charizard's Mega Evolutions are also present in games like Super Smash Bros and Pokken Tournament, which paint it in a much more flattering light by expressing its sheer power in its Fire-type attacks. Without a doubt, Charizard's many forms are a strong contributor to its mass popularity.