Pokemon GO Mega Charizard X Raid guide: Best counters and weaknesses

The right Mega Charizard X raid guide for Pokemon GO should help you fight against this Fire- and Dragon-type beast in the upcoming five-star Mega raids. Mega Charizard X will be available in five-star Mega raids from Thursday, April 4, 2024, at 10 am local time. You can participate in these raids till Saturday, April 13, 2024, at 10 am local time.

In this article, we explain the best counters that you can use against Mega Charizard X in Pokemon GO. We also discuss this Mega monster’s best moveset and weaknesses so that you can prepare your raid party accordingly.

Mega Charizard X’s strengths and weaknesses in Pokemon GO

Being a Fire- and Dragon-type beast, this Mega monster is vulnerable to the following elemental typings:

Rock

Ground

Dragon

The Mega beast is resistant to the following elemental typings:

Grass

Bug

Steel

Fire

Electric

Avoid taking creatures that belong to Grass, Bug, Steel, Fire, and Electric elemental typings as Mega Charizard X can defeat them easily.

What are the best monsters to counter Mega Charizard X in Pokemon GO?

Recommended Mega or Primal Pokemon:

Mega Rayquaza with Dragon Tail as the Fast move and Outrage as the Charged move

Primal Groudon with Mud Shot as the Fast move and Precipice Blades as the Charged move

Mega Garchomp with Dragon Tail as the Fast move and Outrage as the Charged move

Mega Salamence with Dragon Tail as the Fast move and Outrage as the Charged move

Mega Latios with Dragon Breath as the Fast move and Dragon Claw as the Charged move

Mega Diancie with Rock Throw as the Fast move and Rock Slide as the Charged move

Mega Latias with Dragon Breath as the Fast move and Dragon Claw as the Charged move

Mega Tyranitar with Smack Down as the Fast move and Stone Edge as the Charged move

Mega Aerodactyl with Rock Throw as the Fast move and Rock Slide as the Charged move

Recommended Legendary counters for this Mega raid:

Origin Palkia with Dragon Tail as the Fast move and Spacial Rend as the Charged move

Origin Dilaga with Dragon Breath as the Fast move and Roar of Time as the Charged move

Rayquaza with Dragon Tail as the Fast move and Outrage as the Charged move

Palkia with Dragon Tail as the Fast move and Draco Meteor as the Charged move

Zekrom with Dragon Breath as the Fast move and Outrage as the Charged move

Reshiram with Dragon Breath as the Fast move and Draco Meteor as the Charged move

Therian Forme Landorus with Mud Shot as the Fast move and Sandsear Storm as the Charged move

Recommended Shadow counters for this Mega raid:

Shadow Salamence with Dragon Tail as the Fast move and Outrage as the Charged move

Shadow Garchomp with Dragon Tail as the Fast move and Outrage as the Charged move

Shadow Rampardos with Smack Down as the Fast move and Rock Slide as the Charged move

Shadow Dragonite with Dragon Tail as the Fast move and Outrage as the Charged move

Shadow Rhyperior with Mud Slap as the Fast move and Rock Wrecker as the Charged move

Shadow Groudon with Mud Shot as the Fast move and Precipice Blades as the Charged move

Shadow Excadrill with Mud Slap as the Fast move and Scorching Sands as the Charged move

Shadow Latios with Dragon Breath as the Fast move and Dragon Claw as the Charged move

Shadow Latias with Dragon Breath as the Fast move and Dragon Claw as the Charged move

Shadow Tyranitar with Smack Down as the Fast move and Stone Edge as the Charged move

Recommended budget counters for this Mega raid:

Salamence with Dragon Tail as the Fast move and Outrage as the Charged move

Garchomp with Dragon Tail as the Fast move and Outrage as the Charged move

Haxorus with Dragon Tail as the Fast move and Breaking Swipe as the Charged move

Rampardos with Smack Down as the Fast move and Rock Slide as the Charged move

Tyranitar with Smack Down as the Fast move and Stone Edge as the Charged move

Mega Charizard X’s moveset as a raid boss in Pokemon GO

This Mega creature comes with the following moves:

As a five-star Mega raid boss, Mega Charizard X can have the following movesets:

Fast moves:

Dragon Breath

Ember

Wing Attack

Air Slash

Fire Spin

Charged move

Flamethrower

Dragon Claw

Fire Blast

Overheat

Blast Burn

Catch Combat Power (CP) of Mega Charizard X in Pokemon GO

This monster will have the following catch CPs in Pokemon GO:

Weather boosted: 1,968 CP to 2,064 CP at level 25 with sunny or windy boost

Non-weather boosted: 1,574 CP to 1,651 CP at level 20

Mega Charizard X stats

Base attack: 273

Base defense: 213

Can you solo defeat Mega Charizard X in Pokemon GO?

As a Mega Raid Boss in Pokemon GO, Mega Charizard X can seriously threaten solo raiders. However, if you find yourself stranded without potential raid mates, you can solo defeat this beast provided you participate in the raid with high-level counters.