How to get Hisuian Zorua and Hisuian Zoroark in Pokemon GO?

The Pokemon GO Ultra Unlock: Hisui Celebration event will take place from Tuesday, July 8, at 10 am local time to Sunday, July 13, 2025, at 8 pm local time. Throughout this in-game celebration, players will see odd space-time anomalies pop up in the sky. These occurrences are ushered in by Pokemon that existed in ancient Sinnoh, providing an opportunity to encounter these creatures.
How to get Hisuian Zorua in Pokemon GO
Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game
The spotlight of the Ultra Unlock: Hisui Celebration event is on Hisuian Zorua, also known as the Spiteful Fox Pokemon, which is debuting in Pokemon GO. If you are eager to catch this Normal/Ghost-type Pokemon, now is the time. At the moment, there are two methods to catching Hisuian Zorua:
Wild spawns: Hisuian Zorua will appear in the wild more often during the event's duration, providing trainers with plenty of opportunities to locate one. This event-limited increase in spawns is the main way to find it in the wild.
Trade: In case you do miss encountering one within this timeframe, your next best option later will be to trade with another player who did get one.
Also read: Pokemon GO 9th Anniversary post teases major Gen IX debuts
How to get Hisuian Zoroark in Pokemon GO
As opposed to its pre-evolution, Hisuian Zoroark won't be available in the wild or raids during this event. The following are currently the most viable methods:
Evolving Hisuian Zorua: To get this Normal/Ghost-type final form, you'll have to acquire 50 Zorua Candy and evolve a Hisuian Zorua. Make sure you catch as many Zorua as you can or utilize Pinap Berries to ensure maximum candy gain.
Trade: Trading is also a viable option if you can't have access to enough candy or happen to miss the event.
Also read: When is Honedge, Doublade, and Aegislash coming to GO?
Hisuian Zorua and Zoroark are not mere regional forms — they're distinctive additions that enrich your Pokedex and tactics. Catch Hisuian Zorua with Pinap Berries and walk with it as your Buddy to increase your Candy gains. Don't miss out on capturing them during the Hisui Celebration event.
Also read: Who won GO August Community Day 2025 Poll?
Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:
- Ditto disguises
- Buddy Evolution Adventure Together guide
- Best Fast Attacks in the game
- Sierra counters
- Cliff counters
- Arlo counters
- Giovanni counters
- Team GO Rocket Grunts
- Go Evolution Calculator
- Pokemon Type Calculator
🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨