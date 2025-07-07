How to get Hisuian Zorua and Hisuian Zoroark in Pokemon GO?

The Pokemon GO Ultra Unlock: Hisui Celebration event will take place from Tuesday, July 8, at 10 am local time to Sunday, July 13, 2025, at 8 pm local time. Throughout this in-game celebration, players will see odd space-time anomalies pop up in the sky. These occurrences are ushered in by Pokemon that existed in ancient Sinnoh, providing an opportunity to encounter these creatures.

How to get Hisuian Zorua in Pokemon GO

The Ultra Unlock: Hisui Celebration event (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The spotlight of the Ultra Unlock: Hisui Celebration event is on Hisuian Zorua, also known as the Spiteful Fox Pokemon, which is debuting in Pokemon GO. If you are eager to catch this Normal/Ghost-type Pokemon, now is the time. At the moment, there are two methods to catching Hisuian Zorua:

Wild spawns: Hisuian Zorua will appear in the wild more often during the event's duration, providing trainers with plenty of opportunities to locate one. This event-limited increase in spawns is the main way to find it in the wild.

Trade: In case you do miss encountering one within this timeframe, your next best option later will be to trade with another player who did get one.

How to get Hisuian Zoroark in Pokemon GO

Hisuian Zoroark as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As opposed to its pre-evolution, Hisuian Zoroark won't be available in the wild or raids during this event. The following are currently the most viable methods:

Evolving Hisuian Zorua: To get this Normal/Ghost-type final form, you'll have to acquire 50 Zorua Candy and evolve a Hisuian Zorua. Make sure you catch as many Zorua as you can or utilize Pinap Berries to ensure maximum candy gain.

Trade: Trading is also a viable option if you can't have access to enough candy or happen to miss the event.

Hisuian Zorua and Zoroark are not mere regional forms — they're distinctive additions that enrich your Pokedex and tactics. Catch Hisuian Zorua with Pinap Berries and walk with it as your Buddy to increase your Candy gains. Don't miss out on capturing them during the Hisui Celebration event.

