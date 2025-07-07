Pokemon GO Ultra Unlock Hisui Celebration overview: Best tips and tricks, hunt-worthy shinies, and more

Pokemon GO Ultra Unlock Hisui Celebration is the latest event in the mobile game and will start on 10 am local time on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, and end at 8 pm local time on Sunday, July 13, 2025. It marks the debut of Hisuian Zorua and Hisuian Zoroark, the only Normal- and Ghost-type creatures in the franchise.

This article covers the features and bonuses of the Pokemon GO Ultra Unlock Hisui Celebration and tells you how to make the most of it.

Pokemon GO Ultra Unlock Hisui Celebration features and bonuses

Features

Wild Encounters

Zubat*

Hisuian Voltorb* (shiny rate boosted)

Magikarp*

Hisuian Qwilfish* (shiny rate boosted)

Starly*

Croagunk*

Petilil*

Hisuian Zorua

Rufflet*

Bergmite*

Sneasel* (rare encounter)

Larvitar* (rare encounter)

Bagon* (rare encounter)

Raids

One-star raids

Hisuian Growlithe*

Unown U* (shiny rate boosted)

Hisuian Sneasel*

Three-star raids

Additionally, there will be space-time anomalies in the sky during the event. These can lead to encounters with different Pocket Monsters.

Bonuses

4× XP for catching Pokemon.

4× Stardust for catching Pokemon.

Increased chance to encounter Shiny Hisuian Voltorb and Shiny Hisuian Qwilfish.

Increased chance to encounter Shiny Unown U from raids.

A special Collection Challenge will be available starting during the event. You can complete it by catching Pokémon that appear from space-time anomalies.

There will also be event-themed collection challenges and Field Research tasks.

Best tips and tricks for Ultra Unlock Hisui Celebration in Pokemon GO

Use Lucky Eggs and Star Pieces generously

4x XP and Stardust are rare phenomena. Maximize resource gains by utilizing Lucky Eggs and Star Pieces. If you have these in limited numbers but have ample Dialga Candy, bring out your Origin Forme Dialga and utilize its Roar of Time Adventure Effect.

Find and catch Hisuian Zorua

Hisuian Zorua debuts during the event and is one of the most unique critters in the game owing to its Normal- and Ghost-typing. Make sure to catch it. You can evolve it using 50 Candy to get Hisuian Zoroark. Despite being a glass cannon, it can be an interesting core breaker, especially in the Ultra League.

Take part in Solgaleo raids

Although not directly part of this event, the Pokemon Sun makes its raid debut during it. Here's our Pokemon GO Solgaleo raid guide to help you take it down easily.

Best shinies to look out for during Pokemon GO's Ultra Unlock Hisui Celebration

The most coveted shinies to hunt during this event are:

Hisuian Qwilfish

Magikarp

Bergmite

Larvitar

Unown U

Hisuian Sneasel

Wyrdeer

