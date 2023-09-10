Pokemon GO Kleavor raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

Pokemon GO introduced Kleavor, the Hisuian evolution of Scyther in May 2023. Since the critter is only available through raids in Niantic's mobile game, players who missed catching it at that time now have another opportunity to do so. The Axe Pokemon is coming back to the game as a three-star raid boss and will be available from 10 am local time on September 10, 2023 to 8 pm local time on September 15, 2023.

As a three-star raid boss, Kleavor will have a combat power (CP) of 22106. Being an attack-weighted creature in Pokemon GO, Kleavor's moves are going to hurt. However, given its frail defenses, the right counters will help you defeat it with relative ease.

This guide will highlight Kleavor's weaknesses and suggest the best counters to help you take it down, whether you have maxed out Legendaries or not.

Kleavor's weaknesses in Pokemon GO

Kleavor (Image via Niantic)

Kleavor is a Bug- and Rock-type Pocket Monster. In Pokemon GO, it takes super effective damage from Rock-, Steel-, and Water-type attacks while resisting Normal- and Posion-type ones.

As you can see, Kleavor neither has too many weaknesses nor does it have too many resistances. It has a high Attack of 253, Defense of 174, and Stamina of 172. This sort of stat distribution means that while Kleavor is a Pokemon that can dish out heavy damage, it is not the best at receiving it.

Kleavor can use Quick Attack or Air Slash as Fast Attack, and Stone Edge, Rock Slide, X-Scissor, and Trailblaze as Charged Attacks.

Best counters to Kleavor in Pokemon GO

The best counters to Kleavor are Shadow forms of Water- and Steel-type critters. You can also take Legendary Pokemon as they can deal a lot of damage. Lastly, your team should include a Mega Evolved critter so that you and your allies get the additional damage boost.

The best Shadow Pokemon for Kleavor raids are:

Shadow Swampert: Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Shadow Blastoise: Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Shadow Aggron: Iron Tail and Heavy Slam

Shadow Aerodactyl: Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Shadow Metagross: Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

If you have high-leveled regular forms of these critters, they are viable options for this Pokemon GO raid as well.

The best Legendary options to take down Kleavor are:

Kyogre: Waterfall and Origin Pulse

Dialga: Metal Claw and Iron Head

Terrakion: Smack Down and Rock Slide

Genesect: Metal Claw and Magnet Bomb

Depending on what type of Pokemon you are carrying into this battle, you can choose a Mega Evolution. Some of the best options are:

Mega Swampert: Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Mega Steelix: Iron Tail and Heavy Slam

Mega Tyranitar: Smack Down and Stone Edge

Primal Kyogre: Waterfall and Origin Pulse

After you defeat Kleavor in three-star raids, you can catch it at 1791 – 1874 CP at Level 20 with no weather boost. If the weather is Rainy or Partly Cloudy, the creature can be caught at 2239 – 2342 CP at Level 25.