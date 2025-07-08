How to get guaranteed XXL Hisuian Zorua in Pokemon GO

There's a way to get a guaranteed XXL Hisuian Zorua in Pokemon GO. The method isn't new, as Pokemon GO trainers have used it previously for the normal variant of Zorua as well. It will require a specific version of another pocket monster, though, which may not be available to everyone.

Ad

Hisuian Zoruak debuted in Pokemon GO with the Ultra Unlock: Hisui Celebration event. It is available as a possible wild encounter and a Collection Challenge reward encounter during the event.

Pokemon GO XXL Hisuian Zorua encounter method (XXL Pumpkaboo trick)

To use the XXL Pumpkaboo trick and get a XXL Hisuian Zorua in Pokemon GO, keep an XXL Pumpkaboo as your Buddy Pokemon and wait for a Hisuian Zorua to spawn. The latter will take on the form of the former in the wild when it appears, including its XXL size. Then, catch it to get the XXL Hisuian Zorua.

Ad

Trending

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Ad

This glitch was discovered sometime ago and have been previously used to catch XXL Zorua in Pokemon GO. Redditor PositiveOdd2424 confirmed on the Pokemon GO subreddit that the method also worked for the Hisuian variant of the Pokemon.

How to get XXL Pumpkaboo in Pokemon GO

If you have an XXL Pumpkaboo in your Pokemon GO, quickly use the aforementioned method to try for an XXL Hisuian Zorua. If you don't have the former, there's currently no way to encounter a Pumkaboo (any size) in-game as far as we can tell. Thus, the only way to get one will be through trading.

Ad

Halloween 2024 and Harvest Festival 2024 were the last events Pumpkaboo was featured in and had an increased spawn rate in the wild. There's no guarantee that you will get the XXL size when you encounter it, as it will randomly spawn any of its four available sizes: XS, average, XL, and XXL.

Check out other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Angshuman Dutta Angshuman is an Assistant Content Manager, Gaming, at Sportskeeda with a specialized focus on Pokemon. While completing his Master's degree in English Literature, Angshuman's research topics primarily included the many facets of game studies. That, along with his love for the medium which he believes to be the pinnacle of storytelling, led him to become a writer in the genre.



Angshuman prefers both solo and multiplayer titles on PC and PS5. His love for gaming stemmed from playing Bounce and God of War on mobile phones, and on to Age of Empires and Zoo Tycoon on PC. If he ever wished to convert a gaming cynic into a admirer, he would recommend indie games because of their versatility and their ability to be unaffected by genre-stifling publisher expectations.



Angshuman has interviewed several indie game developers in his career, spoken at many conferences, and contributed to book chapters. In his capacity to create highly accurate content, he thoroughly researches a topic, tracks citations until he finds the original source, and ensures his content doesn't misrepresent, misquote, or appropriate information.



In his spare time, Angshuman enjoys story writing, shooting landscapes and short films, reading, and painting. Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨