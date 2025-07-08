How to get guaranteed XXL Hisuian Zorua in Pokemon GO

There's a way to get a guaranteed XXL Hisuian Zorua in Pokemon GO. The method isn't new, as Pokemon GO trainers have used it previously for the normal variant of Zorua as well. It will require a specific version of another pocket monster, though, which may not be available to everyone.
Hisuian Zoruak debuted in Pokemon GO with the Ultra Unlock: Hisui Celebration event. It is available as a possible wild encounter and a Collection Challenge reward encounter during the event.
Pokemon GO XXL Hisuian Zorua encounter method (XXL Pumpkaboo trick)
To use the XXL Pumpkaboo trick and get a XXL Hisuian Zorua in Pokemon GO, keep an XXL Pumpkaboo as your Buddy Pokemon and wait for a Hisuian Zorua to spawn. The latter will take on the form of the former in the wild when it appears, including its XXL size. Then, catch it to get the XXL Hisuian Zorua.
Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game
This glitch was discovered sometime ago and have been previously used to catch XXL Zorua in Pokemon GO. Redditor PositiveOdd2424 confirmed on the Pokemon GO subreddit that the method also worked for the Hisuian variant of the Pokemon.
How to get XXL Pumpkaboo in Pokemon GO
If you have an XXL Pumpkaboo in your Pokemon GO, quickly use the aforementioned method to try for an XXL Hisuian Zorua. If you don't have the former, there's currently no way to encounter a Pumkaboo (any size) in-game as far as we can tell. Thus, the only way to get one will be through trading.
Halloween 2024 and Harvest Festival 2024 were the last events Pumpkaboo was featured in and had an increased spawn rate in the wild. There's no guarantee that you will get the XXL size when you encounter it, as it will randomly spawn any of its four available sizes: XS, average, XL, and XXL.
Check out other Pokemon GO guides:
- Ditto disguises
- Buddy evolution Adventure Together guide in Pokemon GO
- Best Fast Attacks in Pokemon GO
- Sierra counters
- Cliff counters
- Arlo counters
- Giovanni counters
🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨