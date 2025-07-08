Ultra Unlock: Hisui Celebration Field Research and Collection Challenges: Pokemon GO tasks and rewards

The Ultra Unlock: Hisui Celebration Field Research tasks and Collection Challenges are available to Pokemon GO trainers for free. A variety of pocket monster encounters are available as rewards, including Hisuian Zorua from the Collection Challenges.

Ultra Unlock: Hisui Celebration runs from Tuesday, July 8, at 10 am local time to Sunday, July 13, 2025, at 8 pm local time in Pokemon GO. The event marks the debut of Hisuian Zorua and Hisuian Zoroark. Trainers will also enjoy an increased chance of encountering Shiny Hisuian Voltorb, Shiny Hisuian Qwilfish, and Shiny Unown U (from raids).

How to complete Ultra Unlock: Hisui Celebration Field Research tasks in Pokemon GO

The tasks and rewards are:

Catch 5 Pokemon - 500x Stardust or 1000 XP

500x Stardust or 1000 XP Catch 10 Pokemon - Hisuian Voltorb encounter [shiny variant available] or Hisuian Qwilfish encounter [shiny variant available]

Hisuian Voltorb encounter [shiny variant available] or Hisuian Qwilfish encounter [shiny variant available] Catch 20 Pokemon - Hisuian Growlithe encounter [shiny variant available] or Hisuian Sneasel encounter [shiny variant available]

Hisuian Growlithe encounter [shiny variant available] or Hisuian Sneasel encounter [shiny variant available] Follow a Route - White Striped Basculin encounter [shiny variant available]

How to complete Ultra Unlock: Hisui Celebration Collection Challenges in Pokemon GO

The tasks and rewards are:

Hisui Celebration Collection Challenge: Space-time Distortion

Catch Magnemite

Catch Rowlet

Catch Cyndaquil

Catch Oshawott

Catch Cranidos

Catch Shieldon

Rewards: Hisuian Avalugg encounter, 5000 XP, 2500x Stardust

Hisui Celebration Collection Challenge: Shock, Flame, and Spike

Catch Hisuian Voltorb

Catch Hisuian Electrode (get through evolution)

Catch Hisuian Growlithe

Catch Hisuian Arcanine (get through evolution)

Catch Hisuian Qwilfish

Catch Overqwil (get through evolution)

Rewards: Hisuian Zorua encounter, 5000 XP, 2500x Stardust

Hisui Celebration Collection Challenge: Evolution in Flight

Catch Starly

Catch Staravia (get through evolution)

Catch Staraptor (get through evolution)

Catch Zubat

Catch Golbat (get through evolution)

Catch Crobat (get through evolution)

Rewards: Hisuian Zorua encounter, 5000 XP, 2500x Stardust

For those unaware, the Hisuian Qwilfish to Overqwil buddy task evolution requirement was reduced for the duration of the event from winning 10 raids to winning 1 raid. Furthermore, Solgaleo is currently available as a 5-star Pokemon GO raid boss for the first time.`

