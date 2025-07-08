  • home icon
Ultra Unlock: Hisui Celebration Field Research and Collection Challenges: Pokemon GO tasks and rewards

By Angshuman Dutta
Published Jul 08, 2025 10:43 GMT
Ultra Unlock: Hisui Celebration Field Research and Collection Challenges guide (Image via Niantic)
Ultra Unlock: Hisui Celebration Field Research and Collection Challenges guide (Image via Niantic)

The Ultra Unlock: Hisui Celebration Field Research tasks and Collection Challenges are available to Pokemon GO trainers for free. A variety of pocket monster encounters are available as rewards, including Hisuian Zorua from the Collection Challenges.

Ultra Unlock: Hisui Celebration runs from Tuesday, July 8, at 10 am local time to Sunday, July 13, 2025, at 8 pm local time in Pokemon GO. The event marks the debut of Hisuian Zorua and Hisuian Zoroark. Trainers will also enjoy an increased chance of encountering Shiny Hisuian Voltorb, Shiny Hisuian Qwilfish, and Shiny Unown U (from raids).

How to complete Ultra Unlock: Hisui Celebration Field Research tasks in Pokemon GO

The tasks and rewards are:

  • Catch 5 Pokemon - 500x Stardust or 1000 XP
  • Catch 10 Pokemon - Hisuian Voltorb encounter [shiny variant available] or Hisuian Qwilfish encounter [shiny variant available]
  • Catch 20 Pokemon - Hisuian Growlithe encounter [shiny variant available] or Hisuian Sneasel encounter [shiny variant available]
  • Follow a Route - White Striped Basculin encounter [shiny variant available]

How to complete Ultra Unlock: Hisui Celebration Collection Challenges in Pokemon GO

The tasks and rewards are:

Hisui Celebration Collection Challenge: Space-time Distortion

  • Catch Magnemite
  • Catch Rowlet
  • Catch Cyndaquil
  • Catch Oshawott
  • Catch Cranidos
  • Catch Shieldon
  • Rewards: Hisuian Avalugg encounter, 5000 XP, 2500x Stardust

Hisui Celebration Collection Challenge: Shock, Flame, and Spike

  • Catch Hisuian Voltorb
  • Catch Hisuian Electrode (get through evolution)
  • Catch Hisuian Growlithe
  • Catch Hisuian Arcanine (get through evolution)
  • Catch Hisuian Qwilfish
  • Catch Overqwil (get through evolution)
  • Rewards: Hisuian Zorua encounter, 5000 XP, 2500x Stardust

Hisui Celebration Collection Challenge: Evolution in Flight

  • Catch Starly
  • Catch Staravia (get through evolution)
  • Catch Staraptor (get through evolution)
  • Catch Zubat
  • Catch Golbat (get through evolution)
  • Catch Crobat (get through evolution)
  • Rewards: Hisuian Zorua encounter, 5000 XP, 2500x Stardust
For those unaware, the Hisuian Qwilfish to Overqwil buddy task evolution requirement was reduced for the duration of the event from winning 10 raids to winning 1 raid. Furthermore, Solgaleo is currently available as a 5-star Pokemon GO raid boss for the first time.`

Angshuman Dutta

Angshuman Dutta

Angshuman is an Assistant Content Manager, Gaming, at Sportskeeda with a specialized focus on Pokemon. While completing his Master's degree in English Literature, Angshuman's research topics primarily included the many facets of game studies. That, along with his love for the medium which he believes to be the pinnacle of storytelling, led him to become a writer in the genre.

Angshuman prefers both solo and multiplayer titles on PC and PS5. His love for gaming stemmed from playing Bounce and God of War on mobile phones, and on to Age of Empires and Zoo Tycoon on PC. If he ever wished to convert a gaming cynic into a admirer, he would recommend indie games because of their versatility and their ability to be unaffected by genre-stifling publisher expectations.

Angshuman has interviewed several indie game developers in his career, spoken at many conferences, and contributed to book chapters. In his capacity to create highly accurate content, he thoroughly researches a topic, tracks citations until he finds the original source, and ensures his content doesn't misrepresent, misquote, or appropriate information.

In his spare time, Angshuman enjoys story writing, shooting landscapes and short films, reading, and painting.

