5 best shiny Pokemon you shouldn't miss out on in Pokemon GO Ultra Unlock Hisui Celebration

The Pokemon GO Ultra Unlock: Hisui Celebration event is approaching, and it comes with a tidal wave of excitement and opportunities. From Tuesday, July 8 at 10 am until Sunday, July 13, 2025, at 8 pm local time, the event will take players back in time to the ancient past of the Sinnoh region.

One of the biggest highlights of the event is getting to catch shiny versions of some of the available Pokemon. Below are five shiny Pokemon that need to be hunted during the event, not only because they're rare, but because their special designs are truly eye-catching.

5 shinies to chase during the Pokemon GO Ultra Unlock Hisui Celebration event

1) Magikarp (Wild Spawn)

Magikarp's evolution line and their shiny variants (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Shiny Magikarp is still the most recognizable and iconic in Pokemon history. This golden fish shines with a bold metallic colour that takes an otherwise underappreciated Pokemon and turns it into a gem.

Though Magikarp has appeared at previous events, its appearance during the Hisui Celebration provides an opportunity for new players to get this golden Karp or even farm its Candy as its shiny evolution, a crimson-red Gyarados, still has a hefty 400-Candy evolution requirement.

2) Hisuian Qwilfish (Wild Spawn)

Hisuian Qwilfish's evolution line and their shiny variants (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Hisuian Qwilfish has a sleek design, but its shiny version takes things to another level. The spikey menace shifts into a muted teal-blue with purple spikes that are both sinister and stylish.

This is one of the more uncommon regional variants in Pokemon GO, and with it spawning in the wild during the event, it's the ideal time to shiny hunt. Its evolution, Overqwil, maintains the same colour theme but truly enhances the creature's palette.

3) Hisuian Growlithe (1-Star Raid)

Hisuian Growlithe's evolution line and their shiny variants (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This regional variant is already a fan-favourite thanks to its mighty yet adorable nature, but its shiny version replaces its typical orange-brown with a smooth yellow-gold coat. The effect is one of a warm, almost luminescent creature that appears both regal and powerful.

Found in 1-star raids during the event period, this shiny is worth repeating raid battles to hunt it. Additionally, evolving it into Hisuian Arcanine rewards you with a more regal shiny to flaunt in any team.

4) Hisuian Sneasel (3-Star Raid)

Hisuian Sneasel's evolution line and their shiny variants (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Known for its sleek lavender and fuchsia hues, Hisuian Sneasel is already standing out in terms of design, but its shiny form takes it to a new level with a dramatic colour change. Its typical light pink trim is traded in for deep teal and dark plum colours, making it stand out incredibly from its standard form.

Evolving it into a Sneasler gives more dramatic yet eye-catching colour changes. Since it can be found via 3-star raids, gathering a group of friends will be your easiest chance at hunting this shiny form.

5) Hisuian Braviary (3-Star Raid)

Hisuian Braviary and its shiny variant (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Few shinies grab the eye like Hisuian Braviary. This Psychic/Flying-type demonstrates a refined makeover in its shiny form, transforming from its classic gray and white combination to striking black wings and dark-gray body, with rich, bright blue feathers and white patterns above its eyes.

It's visually stunning and works perfectly with its mystical aesthetic. This regal bird can be spotted in 3-star raids, making it one of the best-looking shinies to pursue during the event.

