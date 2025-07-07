To take down Solgaleo raids in Pokemon GO, you must use the right counters and strategy. The creature will be available in 5-star raids for the first time starting at 10 am local time on Tuesday, July 7, 2025, and will be in the raid cycle until 10 am local time on Monday, July 14, 2025. It will also be featured in the July 8 Raid Hour from 6-7 pm local time.
This article outlines the best counters to use against Solgaleo raids in Pokemon GO. It also covers the raid boss's weaknesses and important post-battle information, like shiny availability and hundo CP.
Best counters for Pokemon GO Solgaleo raids
The top counters to use against Solgaleo in Pokemon GO are:
- Mega Charizard Y
- Dawn Wings Necrozma
- Primal Groudon
- Mega Tyranitar (non Iron Head and Solar Beam versions)
Here are the best counters of each type that you can pit against Solgaleo:
Fire-type counters
Ground-type counters
Ghost-type counters
Dark-type counters
What are Solgaleo's weaknesses in Pokemon GO?
Weaknesses
- Fire
- Ground
- Ghost
- Dark
Resistances
- Dragon
- Flying
- Fairy
- Grass
- Ice
- Normal
- Rock
- Steel
- Poison
- Psychic
Can Solgaleo be shiny in Pokemon GO?
No, the shiny version is not available via Solgaleo raids in Pokemon GO as of July 2025. In fact, the creature's shiny variant cannot be obtained in the mobile game at all.
100% CP from Solgaleo raids in Pokemon GO raids (hundo CP)
Without weather boost, hundo Solgaleo will have 2,310 CP. If you capture the critter in Snowy or Windy weather, it will have 2,887 CP.
The CP ranges you can encounter the critter in are:
- No weather boost: 2,219 - 2,310 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
- Weather boosted (Snowy or Windy): 2,774 - 2,887 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
Pokemon GO Solgaleo stats and moves as a raid boss
- Combat Power: 47,461
- Attack: 255
- Defense: 191
- Stamina: 15,000 HP
- Fast Attacks: Fire Spin and Zen Headbutt
- Charged Attacks: Flamethrower, Iron Head, Psychic Fangs, and Solar Beam
