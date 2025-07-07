To take down Solgaleo raids in Pokemon GO, you must use the right counters and strategy. The creature will be available in 5-star raids for the first time starting at 10 am local time on Tuesday, July 7, 2025, and will be in the raid cycle until 10 am local time on Monday, July 14, 2025. It will also be featured in the July 8 Raid Hour from 6-7 pm local time.

This article outlines the best counters to use against Solgaleo raids in Pokemon GO. It also covers the raid boss's weaknesses and important post-battle information, like shiny availability and hundo CP.

Best counters for Pokemon GO Solgaleo raids

The top counters to use against Solgaleo in Pokemon GO are:

Mega Charizard Y

Dawn Wings Necrozma

Primal Groudon

Mega Tyranitar (non Iron Head and Solar Beam versions)

Best counters to Solgaleo raids (Image via TPC)

Here are the best counters of each type that you can pit against Solgaleo:

Fire-type counters

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Mega/Shadow Blaziken Fire Spin Blast Burn Mega Charizard Y or X Fire Spin Blast Burn Shadow Heatran Fire Spin Magma Storm Shadow Chandelure Fire Spin Overheat Reshiram Fire Fang Fusion Flare

Ground-type counters

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Primal/Regular/Shadow Groudon Mud Shot Precipice Blades Mega/Shadow Garchomp Mud Shot Earth Power Therian Forme Landorus Mud Shot Sandsear Storm Shadow Rhyperior Mud Slap Earthquake Shadow Excadrill Mud Slap Scorching Sands Shadow Mamoswine Mud Slap High Horsepower

Ghost-type counters

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Dawn Wings Necrozma Shadow Claw Moongeist Beam Mega Gengar Lick Shadow Ball Mega Banette Shadow Claw Shadow Ball Shadow Chandelure Hex Shadow Ball

Dark-type counters

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Mega/Shadow/Regular Tyranitar Bite Brutal Swing Mega Absol Snarl Brutal Swing Mega Houndoom Snarl Foul Play Shadow Weavile Snarl Foul Play Hydreigon Bite Brutal Swing Darkrai Snarl Shadow Ball

What are Solgaleo's weaknesses in Pokemon GO?

Weaknesses

Fire

Ground

Ghost

Dark

Resistances

Dragon

Flying

Fairy

Grass

Ice

Normal

Rock

Steel

Poison

Psychic

Can Solgaleo be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Solgaleo (Image via TPC)

No, the shiny version is not available via Solgaleo raids in Pokemon GO as of July 2025. In fact, the creature's shiny variant cannot be obtained in the mobile game at all.

100% CP from Solgaleo raids in Pokemon GO raids (hundo CP)

Without weather boost, hundo Solgaleo will have 2,310 CP. If you capture the critter in Snowy or Windy weather, it will have 2,887 CP.

The CP ranges you can encounter the critter in are:

No weather boost: 2,219 - 2,310 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

2,219 - 2,310 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs) Weather boosted (Snowy or Windy): 2,774 - 2,887 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

Pokemon GO Solgaleo stats and moves as a raid boss

Combat Power: 47,461

47,461 Attack: 255

255 Defense: 191

191 Stamina: 15,000 HP

15,000 HP Fast Attacks: Fire Spin and Zen Headbutt

Fire Spin and Zen Headbutt Charged Attacks: Flamethrower, Iron Head, Psychic Fangs, and Solar Beam

