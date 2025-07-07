  • home icon
How to beat Solgaleo raids in Pokemon GO? Best counters, shiny availability, 100% CP, and more

By Abhipsito Das
Published Jul 07, 2025 13:50 GMT
Pokemon GO Solgaleo raid guide
Pokemon GO Solgaleo raid guide (Image via TPC)

To take down Solgaleo raids in Pokemon GO, you must use the right counters and strategy. The creature will be available in 5-star raids for the first time starting at 10 am local time on Tuesday, July 7, 2025, and will be in the raid cycle until 10 am local time on Monday, July 14, 2025. It will also be featured in the July 8 Raid Hour from 6-7 pm local time.

This article outlines the best counters to use against Solgaleo raids in Pokemon GO. It also covers the raid boss's weaknesses and important post-battle information, like shiny availability and hundo CP.

Best counters for Pokemon GO Solgaleo raids

The top counters to use against Solgaleo in Pokemon GO are:

  • Mega Charizard Y
  • Dawn Wings Necrozma
  • Primal Groudon
  • Mega Tyranitar (non Iron Head and Solar Beam versions)
Best counters to Solgaleo raids (Image via TPC)
Best counters to Solgaleo raids (Image via TPC)

Here are the best counters of each type that you can pit against Solgaleo:

Fire-type counters

PokemonFast MoveCharged Move
Mega/Shadow BlazikenFire SpinBlast Burn
Mega Charizard Y or XFire SpinBlast Burn
Shadow HeatranFire SpinMagma Storm
Shadow ChandelureFire SpinOverheat
ReshiramFire FangFusion Flare
Ground-type counters

PokemonFast MoveCharged Move
Primal/Regular/Shadow GroudonMud Shot
Precipice Blades
Mega/Shadow GarchompMud ShotEarth Power
Therian Forme LandorusMud ShotSandsear Storm
Shadow RhyperiorMud SlapEarthquake
Shadow ExcadrillMud Slap
Scorching Sands
Shadow MamoswineMud Slap
High Horsepower
Ghost-type counters

PokemonFast MoveCharged Move
Dawn Wings NecrozmaShadow Claw
Moongeist Beam
Mega GengarLickShadow Ball
Mega BanetteShadow ClawShadow Ball
Shadow ChandelureHexShadow Ball
Dark-type counters

PokemonFast MoveCharged Move
Mega/Shadow/Regular TyranitarBiteBrutal Swing
Mega AbsolSnarlBrutal Swing
Mega HoundoomSnarlFoul Play
Shadow WeavileSnarlFoul Play
HydreigonBiteBrutal Swing
DarkraiSnarlShadow Ball
What are Solgaleo's weaknesses in Pokemon GO?

Weaknesses

  • Fire
  • Ground
  • Ghost
  • Dark

Resistances

  • Dragon
  • Flying
  • Fairy
  • Grass
  • Ice
  • Normal
  • Rock
  • Steel
  • Poison
  • Psychic

Can Solgaleo be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Solgaleo (Image via TPC)
Shiny Solgaleo (Image via TPC)

No, the shiny version is not available via Solgaleo raids in Pokemon GO as of July 2025. In fact, the creature's shiny variant cannot be obtained in the mobile game at all.

100% CP from Solgaleo raids in Pokemon GO raids (hundo CP)

Without weather boost, hundo Solgaleo will have 2,310 CP. If you capture the critter in Snowy or Windy weather, it will have 2,887 CP.

The CP ranges you can encounter the critter in are:

  • No weather boost: 2,219 - 2,310 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
  • Weather boosted (Snowy or Windy): 2,774 - 2,887 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
Pokemon GO Solgaleo stats and moves as a raid boss

  • Combat Power: 47,461
  • Attack: 255
  • Defense: 191
  • Stamina: 15,000 HP
  • Fast Attacks: Fire Spin and Zen Headbutt
  • Charged Attacks: Flamethrower, Iron Head, Psychic Fangs, and Solar Beam

Abhipsito Das

