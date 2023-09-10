How to solo defeat Kleavor in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

Kleavor has made its triumphant return to the world of Pokemon GO, appearing as a formidable three-star raid boss. Naturally, this has stirred up excitement among countless trainers who aim to search and challenge this Pocket Monster and add it to their collection. Given Kleavor's rarity in the wild, this is the best opportunity for players to catch one.

Raids are typically designed to be tackled with a group of trainers working together. Unfortunately, not all players have the luxury of friends accompanying them. Many may attempt to complete this raid entirely by themselves, however, this is no easy feat for the average player in Pokemon GO.

How to solo Kleavor in Pokemon GO?

To begin with, it's crucial for players to acquaint themselves with the Type Matchup of any raid boss they intend to confront in Pokemon GO. Kleavor is a Bug and Rock-type creature, making it weak to Rock, Steel, and Water-type attacks. Accordingly, trainers can assemble a team that meets the necessary stats and criteria to effectively handle the formidable pocket monster in combat.

The best possible counter that players can use is Primal Kyogre, which was released via the GO Fest event last month. With increased stats, this powered-up form of Hoenn's resident Sea Basin Pokemon should be the go-to choice for this raid.

Among the Mega evolved forms, Rayquaza, Diancie, Swampert, Blastoise, Gyarados, Aerodactyl, and Tyranitar are excellent contenders for this challenge. Since Kleavor lacks significant durability, solo raiders won't find it too daunting to defeat the boss within the given raid time limit.

However, be cautious of its potent offensive capabilities, and don't hesitate to deploy some formidable Legendary Pokemon to secure victory.

Shadow Pokemon can also prove invaluable in this Pokemon GO raid encounter. Keep in mind, though, that the Shadow bonus enhances attack at the expense of defense. Skilled raiders with creatures like Shadow Metagross, Shadow Tyranitar, and Shadow Swampert can make quick work of Kleavor.

Kleavor - the Axe Pokemon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While opting for offensive selections is often the preferred strategy in Pokemon GO, trainers should remember that Kleavor is an aggressive opponent capable of outmatching most "glass cannon" Pokemon. Consequently, it's advisable to lean towards more bulky choices when forming your team.

Players should take into account Kleavor's moveset when assembling their party for this raid. Kleavor possesses a diverse array of Normal, Flying, Grass, Bug, and Rock-type moves, which should enhance your choice of Pokemon to counter its attacks.

Most importantly, understand that soloing in this raid is not a necessity. Remote raiding has become more accessible than ever in Pokemon GO, thanks to platforms like Campfire and online communities on Facebook and Discord.

While the cost of raid passes has doubled, players seeking a Kleavor can still make use of the free pass distributed daily on photo disks at gym locations.