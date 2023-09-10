Pokemon GO Shiny Pawmi, Shiny Pawmo, and Shiny Pawmot guide

With the upcoming release of the Pokemon GO Ultra Unlock: Paldea event, players are awaiting to encounter a variety of creatures from the Paldea region featured in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet for the Nintendo Switch. Among the new additions are members of the Electric Rodent family. While many trainers are excited to add Pawmi, Pawmo, and Pawmot to their collections, some may aspire to go the extra mile and seek out the rare shiny versions of these creatures.

However, seasoned shiny hunters are aware that Niantic can be rather selective about which creatures are eligible for this coveted variant. Here's a comprehensive guide to everything you need to know about Pawmi and its evolutionary line in Pokemon GO.

When is Shiny Pawmi coming to Pokemon GO?

Unfortunately, Pawmi and its evolutionary line do not have shiny variants available in Pokemon GO. After analyzing Niantic's typical patterns for releasing Shiny variants, it seems reasonable to anticipate that Shiny Pawmi will be available when its dedicated Community Day event eventually rolls out.

However, the date and time of the Community Day event haven't been announced, which means further announcements are to be awaited.

The event will likely feature the shiny form of this Electric-type rodent as well as the addition of its signature move from the main series games, "Double Shock," to the mobile game. This addition could significantly enhance Pawmi's viability in Battle League and other gameplay aspects.

How to get Pawmi in Pokemon GO?

As of now, the only way to come across a Pawmi in the mobile game is by finding it in the wild, during the window from September 10 to September 15, 2023. Additionally, this critter is expected to be common, just like other regional rodent species. Yet, there are strategies to enhance your chances.

Optimal weather conditions play a pivotal role in increasing your likelihood of encountering creatures of specific types. Pawmi is more likely to appear in regions experiencing rainfall. Using Lures or Incenses while in these conditions can further boost the odds of its appearance.

Unfortunately, during this event, Pawmi won't hatch from Eggs or be available in Raid Battles. Nevertheless, this could change in the future. To evolve Pawmi into Pawmo, trainers must collect 25 Pawmi Candy. Achieving the final evolution, Pawmot, entails walking 25 km with Pawmo as your Buddy Pokémon and then using 100 Pawmi Candy on it.

Is Pawmot good in Pokemon GO PvP?

Pokemon is widely recognized for featuring numerous Pikachu-inspired creatures, and Pawmot, though perhaps less conspicuous, might just be the standout among them. Not only does it deviate slightly from the typical category, setting itself apart from the competition, but it also boasts impressive stats and a versatile moveset that lends it practicality.

While it may not completely reshape the gaming meta, Pawmot has the potential to excel as an Electric-type attacker, holding its own alongside many established counterparts.

The potential Community Day previously mentioned could serve as the catalyst for Pawmot to truly shine. If Niantic were to introduce the creature's signature move as a potent Electric-type Charged Attack into the game, coupled with Close Combat, it could finally outperform a multitude of others in its class.