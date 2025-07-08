Pokemon GO Ultra Unlock Hisui Celebration reduces regional evolution requirement

Players have one more reason to look forward to the Pokemon GO Ultra Unlock Hisui Celebration event coming to town. Taking place from Tuesday, July 8, 2025, at 10 am local time to Sunday, July 13, 2025, at 8 pm local time, this event will highlight the Hisui region.

Players can look forward to exclusive spawns, special rewards, and a return of some popular regional forms. Yet the reason why this celebration stands out is the temporary modification that simplifies evolving Hisuian Qwilfish.

Hisuian Qwilfish's reduced evolution requirement during the Pokemon GO Ultra Unlock Hisui Celebration event

Hisuian Qwilfish (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Hisuian Qwilfish's lowered evolution threshold is one of the most highlighted aspects of Pokemon GO Ultra Unlock Hisui Celebration that players have noticed. This unique creature is a regional form originally introduced in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. As opposed to its standard Water/Poison counterpart, Hisuian Qwilfish is a Dark/Poison-type Pokemon.

Under normal circumstances, it takes a player to win 10 raids with Hisuian Qwilfish and 50 Qwilfish Candy to evolve it into its evolution, Overqwil. But for the duration of the Pokemon GO Ultra Unlock Hisui Celebration, this has been drastically reduced to 1 raid win.

Overqwil (Image via The Pokemon Company)

With this temporary adjustment, trainers can do the evolution so much quicker and use fewer assets. The initial 10 raid wins requirement will return on Monday, July 14, 2025, at 10 am PDT, so trainers seeking to evolve their Hisuian Qwilfish should keep an eye on that.

To further make the evolution more convenient, Hisuian Qwilfish will spawn more commonly in the wild for the entire length of the event. This spawn boost is an excellent chance to accumulate Qwilfish Candy and obtain high-IV variants. There is also a higher rate to catch Shiny Hisuian Qwilfish, so it's an excellent chance for collectors as well as Shiny hunters.

Shiny Hisuian Qwilfish and shiny Overqwil (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon GO Ultra Unlock Hisui Celebration provides players with the opportunity to capture more Hisuian Qwilfish, search for its Shiny form, and evolve it into Overqwil with little hassle. Make sure to make the most out of the event before the evolution challenge goes back to its initial 10 km requirement after July 13.

