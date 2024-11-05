Pokemon GO Hisuian Braviary raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

A Pokemon GO Hisuian Braviary raid guide will help players wishing to challenge in these battles. The ancient variant of Braviary was released in Pokemon GO back in July 2022 and has presently returned as a 3-star raid boss. It will be available February 17, 2025, 10 am local time onwards, until further notice.

This Pokemon GO Hisuian Braviary raid guide covers everything you need to know about taking it down — from the creature's weaknesses to its best counters.

Pokemon GO Hisuian Braviary raid weaknesses

Hisuian Braviary in its Pokemon GO introductory poster (Image via TPC)

What is super-effective against Hisuian Braviary in Pokemon GO?

Hisuian Braviary is a Psychic- and Flying-type Pocket Monster. This means it takes super-effective damage from Rock-, Ice-, Ghost-, Dark-, and Electric-type attacks. Additionally, the Pocket Monster is resistant to Psychic-, Fighting-, Grass-, and Ground-type damage.

Hisuian Braviary stat distribution and moveset in Pokemon GO

As a 3-star raid boss in Pokemon GO, Hisuian Braviary has the following stats:

Combat Power: 16,865

16,865 Attack: 213

213 Defense: 137

137 Stamina: 3,600 HP

3,600 HP Fast Attacks: Air Slash and Zen Headbutt

Air Slash and Zen Headbutt Charged Attacks: Brave Bird, Dazzling Gleam, Fly, Ominous Wind, and Psychic

Up to 20 trainers can challenge Hisuian Braviary at one go using Premium Battle Passes or Remote Raid Passes. The battle lasts for 180 seconds, within which you must whittle down the raid boss' HP bar.

Best counters to Pokemon GO Hisuian Braviary raids

The best Pocket Monsters to counter tier 5 Pokemon GO Hisuian Braviary raids are Mega or Shadow or regular Tyranitar, Shadow or regular Raikou, Dawn Wings Necrozma, Shadow Mamoswine, or Shadow Rhyperior. Here is a breakdown of the best options.

Best Dark-type counters to Hisuian Braviary

Mega or Shadow or regular Tyranitar with Bite and Brutal Swing

Mega Houndoom with Snarl and Foul Play

Shadow Weavile with Snarl and Foul Play

Hydreigon with Bite and Brutal Swing

Here's the search string to find the best Dark-type counters in your collection:

Dark&@Dark&cp2000-

Best Electric -type counters to Hisuian Braviary

Shadow or regular Raikou with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Xurkitree with Thunder Shock and Discharge

Zekrom with Charge Beam and Fusion Bolt

Shadow Electrivire with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Shadow Zapdos with Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt

Here's the search string to find the best Electric-type counters in your collection:

Electric&@Electric&cp2000-

Best Ghost-type counters to Hisuian Braviary

Mega Gengar With Lick and Shadow Ball

Dawn Wings Necrozma with Shadow Claw and Moongeist Beam

Mega Banette with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Shadow Chandelure with Hex and Shadow Ball

Here's the search string to find the best Ghost-type counters in your collection:

Ghost&@Ghost&cp2000-

Best Ice-type counters to Hisuian Braviary

Shadow Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche

Shadow Weavile with Ice Shard and Avalanche

Kyurem with Dragon Breath and Glaciate

Galarian Darmanitan with Ice Fang and Avalanche

Here's the search string to find the best Ice-type counters in your collection:

Ice&@Ice&cp2000-

Best Rock-type counters to Hisuian Braviary

Shadow Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker

Shadow or Mega Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge

Tyrantrum with Rock Throw and Meteor Beam

Shadow Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide

Here's the search string to find the best Rock-type counters in your collection:

Rock&@Rock&cp2000-

Pokemon GO Hisuian Braviary raid catch CP and shiny availability

You can get the shiny variant from Pokemon GO Hisuian Braviary raid guide (Image via TPC)

Depending on the weather at the time of the encounter and the creature's IVs, the CP of the Hisuian Braviary you meet will lie between the following ranges:

No weather boost: 1,531- 1,608 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

1,531- 1,608 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs) Weather boosted (Windy): 1,914 - 2,010 at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

What are the 100% IV CPs from Pokemon GO Hisuian Braviary raids?

Here are the 100% CPs from Hisuian Braviary raids:

No weather boost: 1,608 CP

1,608 CP Weather boosted (Windy): 2,010 CP

Can Hisuian Braviary be shiny in Pokemon GO raids?

You may encounter Shiny Hisuian Braviary after you take down 3-star raids. The chances of this happening are approximately 1-in-64 or 1.5625%.

