Pokemon GO Wyrdeer raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

Pokemon GO Wyrdeer's best counters and weaknesses are already in development, as the Hisuian evolution of Stantler is debuting on December 23, 2023, at 10:00 am local time for the Winter Wonderland event. It will emerge as a 3-star raid boss and remain one until its Raid Day's conclusion on December 24, 2023, at 8:00 pm local time.

A Normal/Psychic-type Pocket Monster, Wyrdeer doesn't have too many weaknesses but also doesn't have an abundance of resistances either. Regardless, if trainers want to catch this Hisuian Pokemon, they'll need to find the right counters for the job.

To do this, they will have to exploit Wyrdeer's elemental weaknesses to deal heavy damage to it in raids and capture it in the post-raid encounter.

Wyrdeer weaknesses in Pokemon GO

A partial Dark-type like Tyranitar can dominate Wyrdeer in Pokemon GO raids (Image via Niantic)

Since Wyrdeer is a Normal/Psychic-type Pocket Monster, it is only weak when hit by Bug- and Dark-type moves. Conversely, Wyrdeer is resistant to Ghost- and Psychic-type attacks. Currently, there are no projections as to what Wyrdeer's maximum raid CP will be in 3-star raids, but the Pokemon is projected to have a maximum stat spread of 206 ATK/145 DEF/230 STA.

Although its type combination is Normal/Psychic, Wyrdeer has access to a few moves outside of its elements. Tackle, Zen Headbutt, and Confusion are Wyrdeer's learnable Fast Moves, while Stomp, Wild Charge, Megahorn, and Psychic are its available Charged Moves.

Best Wyrdeer counters in Pokemon GO

Mega Pinsir is a high-end counter for Wyrdeer in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Best Bug-type attackers for Wyrdeer raids

Pheromosa with Bug Bite and Bug Buzz

Volcarona with Bug Bite and Bug Buzz

Shadow Pinsir with Bug Bite and X-Scissor

Shadow Scizor with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor

Shadow Scyther with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor

Recommended Mega Evolutions

Mega Pinsir with Bug Bite and X-Scissor

Mega Scizor with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor

Mega Beedrill with Bug Bite and X-Scissor

Mega Absol is a Dark-type counter that can finish Wyrdeer raids quickly in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Best Dark-type attackers for Wyrdeer raids

Shadow Tyranitar with Bite and Brutal Swing

Shadow Weavile with Snarl and Foul Play

Hydreigon with Bite and Brutal Swing

Darkrai with Snarl and Dark Pulse

Shadow Houndoom with Snarl and Foul Play

Shadow Honchkrow with Snarl and Dark Pulse

Shadow Absol with Snarl and Payback

Yveltal with Snarl and Dark Pulse

Recommended Mega Evolutions

Mega Tyranitar with Bite and Brutal Swing

Mega Houndoom with Snarl and Foul Play

Mega Gengar with Sucker Punch and Dark Pulse

Mega Absol with Snarl and Payback

Mega Gyarados with Bite and Crunch

Wyrdeer's catch CP and shiny availability in Pokemon GO

Shiny Wyrdeer will be available when the creature makes its Pokemon GO debut (Image via Game Freak)

According to data provided by Serebii.net and The Silph Road community subreddit, Wyrdeer will have a maximum CP of 1,561 in its post-raid capture encounter. This number is boosted in partly cloudy or windy weather to a maximum CP of 1,952. Results may vary between these two extremes depending on the Wyrdeer's IV stats after the raid.

Niantic and the game's research community have yet to divulge the base shiny odds for Wyrdeer, but it is known that shiny Wyrdeer will be available on December 23-24 when the creature makes its debut during Raid Day. Even better, its shiny odds will be boosted, so players should be able to snag a Shiny Wyrdeer if they keep taking it on in the raid arena.