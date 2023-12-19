Pokemon GO Wyrdeer raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

Pokemon GO Wyrdeer's best counters and weaknesses are already in development, as the Hisuian evolution of Stantler is debuting on December 23, 2023, at 10:00 am local time for the Winter Wonderland event. It will emerge as a 3-star raid boss and remain one until its Raid Day's conclusion on December 24, 2023, at 8:00 pm local time.
A Normal/Psychic-type Pocket Monster, Wyrdeer doesn't have too many weaknesses but also doesn't have an abundance of resistances either. Regardless, if trainers want to catch this Hisuian Pokemon, they'll need to find the right counters for the job.
To do this, they will have to exploit Wyrdeer's elemental weaknesses to deal heavy damage to it in raids and capture it in the post-raid encounter.
Wyrdeer weaknesses in Pokemon GO
Since Wyrdeer is a Normal/Psychic-type Pocket Monster, it is only weak when hit by Bug- and Dark-type moves. Conversely, Wyrdeer is resistant to Ghost- and Psychic-type attacks. Currently, there are no projections as to what Wyrdeer's maximum raid CP will be in 3-star raids, but the Pokemon is projected to have a maximum stat spread of 206 ATK/145 DEF/230 STA.
Although its type combination is Normal/Psychic, Wyrdeer has access to a few moves outside of its elements. Tackle, Zen Headbutt, and Confusion are Wyrdeer's learnable Fast Moves, while Stomp, Wild Charge, Megahorn, and Psychic are its available Charged Moves.
Best Wyrdeer counters in Pokemon GO
Best Bug-type attackers for Wyrdeer raids
- Pheromosa with Bug Bite and Bug Buzz
- Volcarona with Bug Bite and Bug Buzz
- Shadow Pinsir with Bug Bite and X-Scissor
- Shadow Scizor with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor
- Shadow Scyther with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor
Recommended Mega Evolutions
- Mega Pinsir with Bug Bite and X-Scissor
- Mega Scizor with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor
- Mega Beedrill with Bug Bite and X-Scissor
Best Dark-type attackers for Wyrdeer raids
- Shadow Tyranitar with Bite and Brutal Swing
- Shadow Weavile with Snarl and Foul Play
- Hydreigon with Bite and Brutal Swing
- Darkrai with Snarl and Dark Pulse
- Shadow Houndoom with Snarl and Foul Play
- Shadow Honchkrow with Snarl and Dark Pulse
- Shadow Absol with Snarl and Payback
- Yveltal with Snarl and Dark Pulse
Recommended Mega Evolutions
- Mega Tyranitar with Bite and Brutal Swing
- Mega Houndoom with Snarl and Foul Play
- Mega Gengar with Sucker Punch and Dark Pulse
- Mega Absol with Snarl and Payback
- Mega Gyarados with Bite and Crunch
Wyrdeer's catch CP and shiny availability in Pokemon GO
According to data provided by Serebii.net and The Silph Road community subreddit, Wyrdeer will have a maximum CP of 1,561 in its post-raid capture encounter. This number is boosted in partly cloudy or windy weather to a maximum CP of 1,952. Results may vary between these two extremes depending on the Wyrdeer's IV stats after the raid.
Niantic and the game's research community have yet to divulge the base shiny odds for Wyrdeer, but it is known that shiny Wyrdeer will be available on December 23-24 when the creature makes its debut during Raid Day. Even better, its shiny odds will be boosted, so players should be able to snag a Shiny Wyrdeer if they keep taking it on in the raid arena.