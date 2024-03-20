How to solo defeat Mega Venusaur in Pokemon GO Mega Raids

Like most Mega Pocket Monsters in Pokemon GO, you might be wondering if you can solo defeat Mega Venusaur in Mega Raids. A lot of times, you might not be able to find players with whom to participate in these raids. In such scenarios, queuing solo can be your only resort. Since Mega Venusaur is a strong opponent, a solo raid will not be an easy task to indulge in.

This article aims to provide comprehensive guidance on how to effectively solo defeat Mega Venusaur, equipping you with the knowledge needed to successfully slay this Grass- and Poison-type monster in Pokemon GO Mega Raids.

All about solo defeating Mega Venusaur in Pokemon GO 5-star Mega Raids

Mega Venusaur (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As mentioned above, Mega Venusaur is a dual Grass- and Poison-type Pocket Monster. As a result, this Pocket Monster is vulnerable to the following elemental typings:

Psychic

Fire

Flying

Ice

Taking these monsters in your raid party will be crucial if you want to solo defeat Mega Venusaur in the upcoming Mega Raids.

This Mega beast, thanks to its dual elemental typing of Grass and Poison, is strong against the following types of monsters:

Fairy

Water

Ground

Rock

Grass

As a 5-star Grass- and Poison-type Mega raid boss, Mega Venusaur boasts formidable stats, with an attack stat of 241 and a defense stat of 246. It wields a diverse arsenal of moves, including Vine Whip, Razor Leaf, Petal Blizzard, Solar Beam, and Sludge Bomb, all of which are among the most potent Grass-type attacks a raid boss can employ.

Thus, Mega Venusaur poses a significant threat with its robust Charged moves, which are capable of dealing substantial damage if not approached with caution.

Fortunately, despite Mega Venusaur's strength, there exists a multitude of powerful Fire-type attackers within the Pokemon GO universe that can effectively counter it. Even when facing this Mega raid boss alone, defeating it solo is certainly within reach with strategic utilization of these Fire-type Pokemon and counters of other elemental typings.

How to solo defeat Mega Venusaur in Pokemon GO 5-star Mega Raids

Mega Venusaur raid in GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

For this Grass- and Poison-type raid boss, you must have a raid party with maxed-out Psychic-, Fire-, Flying-, and Ice-type Pocket Monsters. Here are some recommended counters that you can use against Mega Venusaur:

Mega Charizard Y

Mega Blaziken

Mega Alakazam

Mega Latios

Mega Charizard X

Mega Gardevoir

Mega Latias

Mewtwo

Reshiram

Hoopa Unbound

Moltres

Darmanitan

Blaziken

Given that Mega Venusaur will be featured in Mega Raids with a Combat Power stat of 39,235, just below the 40,000 mark, it shouldn't pose significant challenges to whittle down its health. Your Fire-type Pokemon boast potent moves such as Flamethrower, Blast Burn, Fusion Flare, and more, making them formidable contenders against Mega Venusaur in these raids.

While it won't be a walk in the park, soloing Mega Venusaur in Pokemon GO shouldn't prove overly difficult. Nevertheless, it's crucial not to underestimate its capabilities, given its Mega status.

You can indeed solo defeat Mega Venusaur, but it's crucial to be mindful of certain aspects when tackling this Mega Raid:

Firstly, be cautious not to succumb to super effective damage from Mega Venusaur's Charged moves. Refer to the elemental typings that Mega Venusaur is proficient against, and refrain from using Pokemon of those types in battle against it.

Secondly, it's imperative to evade the onslaught of Mega Venusaur's Charged moves during the raid. Underestimating the potency of a Mega creature is ill-advised; hence, dodging its Charged moves becomes paramount during the encounter.

These are two critical considerations to bear in mind when attempting to solo defeat Mega Venusaur in Pokemon GO.

If you are interested in Pokemon GO, check out some of our guides: March 2024 infographic || Armarouge vs. Ceruledge in GO: Who should you evolve Charcadet into? || Is the Wonder Ticket worth it in Pokemon GO World of Wonders? || GO Battle League World of Wonders || Buddy evolution Adventure Together guide || Best Fast Attacks in Pokemon GO || Sierra counters || Cliff counters || Arlo counters || Giovanni counters