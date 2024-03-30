5 secrets Pokemon Platinum doesn't tell you

In the sprawling world of Pokemon Platinum, a game that has captivated the hearts of trainers worldwide with its rich lore and expansive regions, lies a treasure trove of hidden secrets waiting to be uncovered. Whether you're a seasoned Pokemon Master or a curious newcomer, these five lesser-known features enhance the gameplay experience. They offer unique interactions and rewards that deepen the bond between the player and the game.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

5 hidden secrets and features in Pokemon Platinum

1) The Diamond Dust

The rare Diamond Dust in Pokemon Platinum (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Platinum, following its predecessors Diamond and Pearl, introduced a mesmerizing weather phenomenon known as Diamond Dust. Occurring in Snowpoint City on specific calendar dates, this crystalline snowfall replaces the usual gentle flakes with a sparkling visual treat.

These dates often commemorate special occasions like Junichi Masuda's birthday or the release of Pokemon Ranger. There is another way to experience this icy spectacle: adjust your DS or 3DS date settings to one of the designated days and enjoy the shimmering beauty of Diamond Dust.

2) Bike racks

Bicycle racks scattered throughout Pokemon Platinum serve a practical purpose (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In the charming Eterna City, you might have strolled past several bike racks without giving them a second thought. However, these racks aren't just for show. Interacting with them allows you to mount or dismount your bike effortlessly, bypassing the usual need to access your bag.

While most players register their bikes for convenience, discovering bike racks in other locations like the GTS Plaza in Jubilife City or near the Pokemon Center in Oreburgh City adds a quaint detail to the game's immersive world.

3) HP display trick for Double Battles

By default, you cannot view the health bar numbers, but you can toggle that (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Platinum refined many features from its predecessors, but the double battle screen still had limitations, such as omitting detailed HP numbers for a more streamlined display.

However, a lesser-known feature allows players to toggle the HP display from its bar format to exact numbers by pressing the start button during a double battle. This small but significant tip can be a game-changer, especially for those strategic battles where knowing precise HP could turn the tide in your favor.

4) Poketch's calculator cry

A final calculation will trigger different creature's cries (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Poketch device in Pokemon Platinum is home to a charming easter egg within its calculator app. Typing an equation that results in a Pokedex number of a Pokemon you've seen triggers that Pokemon's cry.

This feature not only serves as a fun way to recall the cries of various Pokemon but also as an engaging challenge to remember the Pokedex numbers. Whether it's the iconic cry of a melodious Kricketune or the mighty and mysterious Legendary Titans, this easter egg adds a playful layer to the Poketch's functionality.

5) Unlocking secret wallpapers for your PC

Different special wallpapers that are obtainable in Pokemon Platinum (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon games have always allowed a touch of personalization through wallpapers for your PC boxes, and Platinum takes this a step further with eight secret wallpapers. These designs are unlocked through a unique process involving your Trainer ID. By entering your Trainer ID on a specified website, you'll receive codes that, when inputted at the TV station in Jubilife City, unlock these exclusive wallpapers.

The intricate designs of these wallpapers are a testament to the depth and attention to detail developers poured into the game.

Pokemon Platinum remains a treasure trove of secrets and surprises set in the Sinnoh Region, waiting to be discovered by intrepid trainers. Whether it's the visual beauty of Diamond Dust, the convenience of bike racks, or the personalized touch of secret wallpapers, these hidden gems accentuate the journey through the Sinnoh region.