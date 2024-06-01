5 strongest Mighty Tera Raid Bosses in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet till now

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have had a multitude of challenging post-game bosses that have been available for a limited time. These bosses provided players with the opportunity to catch some of the rarest Pocket Monsters in the franchise and gave thrill-seeking trainers a fun way to get extra candies.

Some of these bosses left quite the impression on the community due to their difficulty. While these critters could be taken down in a couple turns with a group of coordinated friends, many players opted to attempt these fights by themselves or with random trainers online.

Here are the five hardest Mighty Tera Raid Bosses in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's history.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

5 of the most difficult Seven-Star Tera Raid Bosses in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

1) Hisuian Decidueye

The Mighty Hisuian Decidueye Boss was challenging thanks to its many support moves (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Hisuian Decidueye was a prominent Raid Boss in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet during October 2023. This fight was quite a challenge due to it remedying this creature's terrible defensive typing and only keeping its Grass element.

Featuring powerful moves like Brave Bird, Leaf Blade, and its hidden ability, Scrappy, Hisuian Decidueye gave many players issues. The critter also had a variety of supporting moves that could buff it in times of need.

With Bulk Up increasing its attack and defense, Swords Dance doubling its attack, and Grassy Terrain to supply it with constant health regeneration, Hisuian Decidueye was truly one of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's hardest bosses.

2) Hisuian Samurott

Hisuian Samurott's hidden ability buffed many of its attacks, making hit a lot harder (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Samurott's Hisuian form was brought to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet in November of 2023 through Tera Raids to give players who did not have copies of Pokemon Legends: Arceus a chance to receive one. This boss also scrapped its species' standard secondary Dark typing in favor of a Water Tera Type.

Hisuian Samurott was capable of dealing massive damage with its hidden ability's (Sharpness) passive effect. This ability increased the damage of the Pocket Monster's slashing and sword attacks by 50%.

With its moveset consisting of Sacred Sword, Ceaseless Edge, Razor Shell, and X-Scissor, Hisuian Samurott got a lot of value from this ability.

3) Iron Bundle

Iron Bundle is a very fast and powerful Paradox Pokemon (Image via Game Freak)

Iron Bundle is a Violet-exclusive Paradox Pokemon that came to terrorize Pokemon Scarlet and Violet in late December 2023. This creature is one of the fastest Paradox Pokemon introduced in the new generation, so it is incredibly hard to outspeed it without the use of priority moves.

Iron Bundle had access to Aurora Veil, Snowscape, and Electric Terrain to boost its defenses and its highest stat (Special Attack), thanks to its modest nature.

With its Blizzard attack guaranteed to hit with Snowscape active, Iron Bundle was incredibly threatening to players who could not outspeed it.

4) Blaziken

Blaziken this surprisingly bulky, and Fighting/Fire is an amazing offensive type combination (Image via Game Freak)

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Blaziken Raid in January 2024 gave players who did not purchase the game's expansion pass a chance to encounter the creature. What made this boss so threatening was its Flying Tera Typing, paired with its access to Brave Bird. In addition, it also had the Speed Boost hidden ability.

Speed Boost gave Blaziken free buffs to its Speed stat every turn. This ensured that Blaziken would move before any trainer's critter after a couple of turns. It also had Bulk Up and Swords Dance to increase its Attack and Defense stats when its health started to go down.

5) Mewtwo

Mewtwo is the original Legendary Pokemon and received many special raid events in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mewtwo is arguably the most iconic and difficult Raid Boss in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's history. Game Freak even anticipated that Mewtwo would be incredibly difficult, so it released a series of Tera Raids featuring critters that would help trainers fight it when it debuted. The developer also gave players a free Mew for entering a code.

Mewtwo possessed a wide array of coverage options and held a Chesto Berry, which would wake it after it used Rest on itself once it reached around half health. The boss also had access to Calm Mind, which increased its Special Attack and Special Defense whenever it was used.