Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Mighty Blaziken rewards: All item drops from 7-star Tera Raid Battle event

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Mighty Blaziken item drops from the 7-star Tera Raid Battle reward trainers handsomely for successfully defeating the formidable beast. The first win will also allow them to get their hands on a Mighty Blaziken with the Flying Tera Type.

The 7-star Tera Raid Battle events have seen several powerful pocket monsters from earlier generations. Trainers cannot normally encounter most of them in Paldea, with the likes of Charizard, Decidueye, Greninja, Hisuian final forms, and more having already appeared as 7-star Tera Raid bosses.

This article will mention all the rewards from the 7-star Tera Raid Battle.

All Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Mighty Blaziken item drops

The first phase of the Mighty Blaziken 7-star Tera Raid Battle event ran in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet from Friday, January 12, 2024, at 12 am UTC to Sunday, January 14, 2024, at 11.59 pm UTC. The second phase of Mighty Blaziken 7-star Tera Raid Battle takes place from Friday, January 19, 2024, at 12 am UTC to Sunday, January 21, 2024, at 11.59 pm UTC.

The Mighty Blaziken item drops from the 7-star Tera Raid Battle in the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet event are as follows (courtesy of Serebii):

Base item drops

EXP. Candy L

EXP. Candy XL

Protein

Flying Tera Shard

TM164 [Only once]

Ability Patch [Only once]

Possible item drops

EXP. Candy L

EXP. Candy XL

Rare Candy

Protein

Star Piece

Comet Shard

Nugget

Adamant Mint

PP Up

Bottle Cap

Flying Tera Shard

Ability Capsule

Ability Patch

While Mighty Blaziken with Flying Tera Type can be caught only once per game save, trainers can participate as many times as they want to get the possible rewards.

The current 7-star Tera Raid boss is a Fire- and Fighting-type pocket monster from Generation II. Given its typings, it is 2x weak to Water-, Ground-, Flying-, and Psychic-type. The best counters to use in this fight are Miraidon, Bellibolt, and Archaludon.

To participate in the event, trainers must update their in-game Poke Portal to its latest version. They can do so by going into the X menu, Mystery Gift, and then Check Poke Portal News. They will also require a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership if they want to band with other trainers over the internet to fight Mighty Blaziken.

Check out our other Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guides:

