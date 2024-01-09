Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Flying Blaziken Tera Raid guide: Counters, weaknesses, and more

A Flying Blaziken is coming to Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This Fire- and Fighting-type Pocket Monster will come to seven-star Tera Raids in Scarlet and Violet on January 12, 2024. You can participate in these Raids until January 14, 2024. Blaziken will return to the seven-star Tera Raids again on January 19, 2024.

In this article, we will walk you through everything you need to know about seven-star Blaziken Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, including the critter's strengths and weaknesses, best counters, and more.

7-star Blaziken Tera Raid moveset in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Blaziken (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As mentioned previously, Blaziken is a Fire- and Fighting-type Pocket Monster. It has the following attributes:

Tera Type: Flying

Flying Ability: Speed Boost. (Hidden Ability)

Speed Boost. (Hidden Ability) Nature: Adamant

Adamant Held Item: 7-star Tera Raid monsters usually do not have Held Items.

Blaziken will have the following moveset:

Brave Bird

Flare Blitz

Swords Dance

Reversal

Blaziken may also use one of the following moves in its moveset:

Feather Dance

Sunny Day

Aerial Ace

This moveset is subject to change depending on how The Pokemon Company and Game Freak want to implement this 7-star Tera Raid.

How to prepare for seven-star Blaziken Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Understanding Blaziken’s strategy in this 7-star Tera Raid is very important. Firstly, Blaziken hits very hard with both Physical and Special Attacking moves. However, in these Tera Raids, this flying chicken will resort to Physical attacks.

When it comes to defense, Unrivaled Blaziken is comparatively frail to what we are used to facing in 7-star Tera Raids. So, you will be able to do a lot of damage to this raid boss.

That said, the Hidden Ability, Speed Boost, will increase Blaziken’s speed stat with every turn, making it faster than all of your Pokemon.

This brings Trick Room into play. When this move is active, slower Pokemon will get leverage over the faster ones on the battlefield for five turns.

What are the best counters to beat Blaziken in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s seven-star Tera Raid?

Blaziken in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The following Pokemon are going to be the best options for you to use against Blaziken:

Miraidon

Arceus

Iron Hands

Bellibolt

Sandy Shocks

Best builds to counter seven-star Blaziken Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Best Miraidon build to counter Blaziken in seven-star Tera Raids

Miraidon is an Electric- and Dragon-type monster. Miraidon should have the following attributes for this raid:

Tera Type: Electric

Electric Nature: Modest. This will boost the Special Attack stat while reducing Miraidon's Attack stat.

Modest. This will boost the Special Attack stat while reducing Miraidon's Attack stat. EV Spread: HP: 4; Defense: 252; Special Attack: 252

HP: 4; Defense: 252; Special Attack: 252 Ability: Hadron Engine

Hadron Engine Held Item: Metronome

Best moveset for Miraidon for the seven-star Blaziken Tera Raid

Miraidon will perform best with the following moveset:

Parabolic Charge

Reflect

Metal Sound

Electric Terrain

Miraidon naturally resists Flying- and Fire-type moves. Reflect, on top of this, will increase this monster's resistance to such elemental typings.

Best Arceus build to counter Blaziken in seven-star Tera Raids

Arceus is a Normal-type monster. It should have the following attributes for this raid:

Tera Type: Normal

Normal Nature: Modest. This will boost the Special Attack stat while reducing Arceus's Attack stat.

Modest. This will boost the Special Attack stat while reducing Arceus's Attack stat. EV Spread: HP: 252; Special Attack: 262; Defense: 4

HP: 252; Special Attack: 262; Defense: 4 Ability: Multitype

Multitype Held Item: Zap Plate

Best moveset for Arceus for the seven-star Blaziken Tera Raid

Arceus will perform best with the following moveset:

Judgment

Acid Spray

Recover

Electric Terrain

Best Bellibolt build to counter Blaziken in seven-star Tera Raids

Shiny Bellibolt (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Bellibolt is an Electric-type monster. It should have the following attributes for this raid:

Tera Type: Electric

Electric Nature: Modest. This will boost the Special Attack stat while reducing the Attack stat.

Modest. This will boost the Special Attack stat while reducing the Attack stat. EV Spread: HP: 4; Special Attack: 252; Defense: 252

HP: 4; Special Attack: 252; Defense: 252 Ability: Electromorphosis

Electromorphosis Held Item: Metronome

Best moveset for Bellibolt for the seven-star Blaziken Tera Raid

Bellibolt will perform best with the following moveset:

Parabolic Charge

Electric Terrain

Chilling Water

Acid Spray

Thanks to Bellibolt’s unique ability, Electrophoresis, you will get a damage boost after Blaziken hits you once. You will heal yourself using Parabolic Charge and utilize the damage boost status effect to eliminate Blaziken with Electric Terrain and Acid Spray.

How to catch Blaziken in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The seven-star Blaziken Tera Raid is a convenient way to add Blaziken to your collection of monsters in Scarlet and Violet. Besides the Tera Raid, the only way to obtain Blaziken in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is through Pokemon HOME.