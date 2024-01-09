Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Flying Blaziken Tera Raid guide: Counters, weaknesses, and more

A Flying Blaziken is coming to Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This Fire- and Fighting-type Pocket Monster will come to seven-star Tera Raids in Scarlet and Violet on January 12, 2024. You can participate in these Raids until January 14, 2024. Blaziken will return to the seven-star Tera Raids again on January 19, 2024.
In this article, we will walk you through everything you need to know about seven-star Blaziken Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, including the critter's strengths and weaknesses, best counters, and more.
7-star Blaziken Tera Raid moveset in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
As mentioned previously, Blaziken is a Fire- and Fighting-type Pocket Monster. It has the following attributes:
- Tera Type: Flying
- Ability: Speed Boost. (Hidden Ability)
- Nature: Adamant
- Held Item: 7-star Tera Raid monsters usually do not have Held Items.
Blaziken will have the following moveset:
- Brave Bird
- Flare Blitz
- Swords Dance
- Reversal
Blaziken may also use one of the following moves in its moveset:
- Feather Dance
- Sunny Day
- Aerial Ace
This moveset is subject to change depending on how The Pokemon Company and Game Freak want to implement this 7-star Tera Raid.
How to prepare for seven-star Blaziken Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Understanding Blaziken’s strategy in this 7-star Tera Raid is very important. Firstly, Blaziken hits very hard with both Physical and Special Attacking moves. However, in these Tera Raids, this flying chicken will resort to Physical attacks.
When it comes to defense, Unrivaled Blaziken is comparatively frail to what we are used to facing in 7-star Tera Raids. So, you will be able to do a lot of damage to this raid boss.
That said, the Hidden Ability, Speed Boost, will increase Blaziken’s speed stat with every turn, making it faster than all of your Pokemon.
This brings Trick Room into play. When this move is active, slower Pokemon will get leverage over the faster ones on the battlefield for five turns.
What are the best counters to beat Blaziken in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s seven-star Tera Raid?
The following Pokemon are going to be the best options for you to use against Blaziken:
- Miraidon
- Arceus
- Iron Hands
- Bellibolt
- Sandy Shocks
Best builds to counter seven-star Blaziken Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Best Miraidon build to counter Blaziken in seven-star Tera Raids
Miraidon is an Electric- and Dragon-type monster. Miraidon should have the following attributes for this raid:
- Tera Type: Electric
- Nature: Modest. This will boost the Special Attack stat while reducing Miraidon's Attack stat.
- EV Spread: HP: 4; Defense: 252; Special Attack: 252
- Ability: Hadron Engine
- Held Item: Metronome
Best moveset for Miraidon for the seven-star Blaziken Tera Raid
Miraidon will perform best with the following moveset:
- Parabolic Charge
- Reflect
- Metal Sound
- Electric Terrain
Miraidon naturally resists Flying- and Fire-type moves. Reflect, on top of this, will increase this monster's resistance to such elemental typings.
Best Arceus build to counter Blaziken in seven-star Tera Raids
Arceus is a Normal-type monster. It should have the following attributes for this raid:
- Tera Type: Normal
- Nature: Modest. This will boost the Special Attack stat while reducing Arceus's Attack stat.
- EV Spread: HP: 252; Special Attack: 262; Defense: 4
- Ability: Multitype
- Held Item: Zap Plate
Best moveset for Arceus for the seven-star Blaziken Tera Raid
Arceus will perform best with the following moveset:
- Judgment
- Acid Spray
- Recover
- Electric Terrain
Best Bellibolt build to counter Blaziken in seven-star Tera Raids
Bellibolt is an Electric-type monster. It should have the following attributes for this raid:
- Tera Type: Electric
- Nature: Modest. This will boost the Special Attack stat while reducing the Attack stat.
- EV Spread: HP: 4; Special Attack: 252; Defense: 252
- Ability: Electromorphosis
- Held Item: Metronome
Best moveset for Bellibolt for the seven-star Blaziken Tera Raid
Bellibolt will perform best with the following moveset:
- Parabolic Charge
- Electric Terrain
- Chilling Water
- Acid Spray
Thanks to Bellibolt’s unique ability, Electrophoresis, you will get a damage boost after Blaziken hits you once. You will heal yourself using Parabolic Charge and utilize the damage boost status effect to eliminate Blaziken with Electric Terrain and Acid Spray.
How to catch Blaziken in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
The seven-star Blaziken Tera Raid is a convenient way to add Blaziken to your collection of monsters in Scarlet and Violet. Besides the Tera Raid, the only way to obtain Blaziken in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is through Pokemon HOME.