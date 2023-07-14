Mighty Delphox Tera Raid event second phase online in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers have one last chance to encounter the Mighty Delaphox in 7-star Tera Raid Battles before it disappears from Paldea for the foreseeable future. This is the second phase of the event, with the first phase taking place last week. Given that Delphox is not normally available in Paldea, Gen IX trainers will not want to miss out on this opportunity.

7-star Tera Raid Battle events have been an integral part of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet since release. The developers have utilized them to introduce several popular pocket monsters from earlier generations that were missing from the Gen IX titles upon launch. The list includes the likes of Charizard, Greninja, Samurott, and more.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Mighty Delphox Tera Raid Battles are live once again

The second phase of the Mighty Delphox Tera Raid Battle event began on Friday, July 14, 2023, at 12 am UTC and will continue until Sunday, July 16, 2023, at 11.59 pm UTC. For those interested, the first phase started on Friday, July 7, 2023, at 12 am UTC and concluded on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at 12 am UTC.

Play Pokémon @playpokemon



Find out more here pkmn.news/44aYRuv Delphox with the Mightiest Mark will be appearing in black crystal Tera Raid Battles throughout #PokemonScarletViolet later this week! Work together with friends to topple this powerful Tera Pokémon!Find out more here

Delphox, the Fox Pokemon, boasts a Fairy Tera Type and bears the Mighty Mark, signifying a pocket monster caught in 7-star Tera Raid Battles. For those who need help in defeating the formidable beast, they can check our guides:

Once trainers have got their hold of Mighty Delphox, they should quickly make sure about its nature, moves, and the necessary build to make it a strong participant in the game's PvP.

Pokémon @Pokemon



#PokemonScarletViolet In a Tera Raid Battle, you’ll join a team of four to defeat a Tera Pokémon before time runs out. During Tera Raid Battle events, you can encounter specific Pokémon or Pokémon with specific Tera Types!

Trainers can also choose to breed the caught Delphox with a Ditto to get their hands on a Fennekin egg. Once hatched, they can then evolve it into Braixen and then further into Delphox. This is also the best method to get a Shiny Fennekin, Shiny Braixen, and Shiny Delphox in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.