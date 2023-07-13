Best ways to OHKO Mighty Delphox in 7-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

There are several ways to OHKO Mighty Delphox in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's latest 7-star Tera Raid. This guide will include some of those methods since the event returns on July 14 and will end on July 16, 2023. All the suggestions offered in this article require you to team up with three other real-life people. This guide isn't meant to teach individuals how to solo this challenging fight.

Instead, its purpose is to show Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trainers how easy it is to OHKO this 7-star Tera Raid. As a reminder, that term stands for "One-Hit Knock Out," which refers to using a single attack to knock out a creature. Here's how to OHKO Mighty Delphox's Tera Raid in this game.

Popular strategies to OHKO the Mighty Delphox 7-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The most popular and consistent strategy involves three Perrserkers with Steely Spirit. Any other Ability won't work against the creature. For those who don't know, Steely Spirit buffs Steel-type moves' Base Power by 50%, and this effect stacks multiple times. That means having three Perrserkers, combined with Steely Spirit, will make Steel-type moves hit like a truck.

Remember, Mighty Delphox is a Fairy-type. That means it's weak to Steel attacks. An easy strategy to OHKO this 7-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and VIolet involves the following:

All three Perrserkers use Fake Tears to reduce the Mighty Delphox's Sp. Def to -6 in a single turn. The other Steel-type attacker waits until then. Said Steel-type (Gholdengo in the above video example) uses a powerful Steel-move to OHKO this 7-star Tera Raid.

Gholdengo's Make It Rain could have a Base Power of 1,215 if one factors in three Steely Spirits, STAB, and the super-effective bonus.

Any other powerful Special Attacking Steel-type works here as well. Heatran is used as an example in the above video. Steel Beam is stronger than Make It Rain, although 5% less accurate. EV Training the Perrserkers with max HP and Sp. Def will ensure that they can consistently set up Fake Tears or Helping Hand.

The video above doesn't show all three Perrserkers using Fake Tears, as that strategy relies on a mix of Fake Tears and Helping Hand to buff Heatran's damage output. Either way, getting an OHKO on this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet battle shouldn't be easy.

Even Magikarp can OHKO the 7-star Delphox Tera Raid

Not all strategies require three Perrserkers plus a strong Steel Special Attacker. The above video shows a humorous example of how a Magikarp could potentially one-hit KO Mighty Delphox. A ton of luck is required alongside allies that can use the following moves for the displayed method to work:

Light Screen

Screech

Helping Hand

Spicy Extract (only Scovillain learns this move)

Scary Face

Skill Swap from Medicham with Pure Power

With allies being able to use these moves, the Magikarp (who should be lucky to have 1 HP or close enough) can have a high-powered Flail. Scovillain also needs to use Spicy Extract twice on the former creature, and Medicham can Skill Swap Pure Power to Magikarp so it has Sky-high attack. Remember, you can wait for your allies to make a move first, and Mighty Delphox won't finish you off right away.

Obviously, any physical attacker more powerful than Magikarp can easily beat this 7-star Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The hardest part is finding three buddies willing to have this hyper-specific setup.

